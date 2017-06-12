Rory Best knows that the Lions must learn quickly to become ruthless or their tour will begin to unravel.

They face Highlanders in their fourth game on Tuesday morning (8.35am, live on RTÉ Radio and live blog on rte.ie) looking to build on Saturday’s win over Crusaders.

That victory in Christchurch had put Warren’s Gatland side back on track after their loss to the Blues, a game in which they failed to close out a late lead.

"Defensively, we took a big step forward against the Crusaders," hooker Best, one of five Ireland internationals to start tomorrow, told RTÉ Sport.

"We’ve created a few chances and we probably haven’t taken as many as we’d like.

"You can see a few combinations a couple of per cent out, a couple of dropped balls in crucial moments.

"Stuff like that, if you’ve time over a long season it very quickly corrects itself.

"We have to really compress that and squeeze it down. We need to start to take some of those chances.

"We need to be as ruthless as we can be because as we go through this tour the teams we coming up against are going to be getting more and more ruthless.

"They’re going to score points or certainly going to put a lot of pressure on to score points so we need to be able to reciprocate."