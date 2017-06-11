Five Irish players will start for the British and Irish Lions against the Highlanders on Tuesady.

Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, Rory Best, Iain Henderson and CJ Stander have all been picked in head coach Warren Gatland’s team, with Jack McGrath on the bench for the tourists’ latest warm-up match.

Captain Sam Warburton has gotten over an ankle injury and will lead out the side having missed Saturday’s impressive 12-3 win over Crusaders in Christchurch.

This will be the Lions' fourth warm-up game, they've won two and lost one so far, ahead of 24 June's first test against New Zealand.

Payne has already played centre for the Lions on this tour, but he will feature at full-back having shaken off a calf injury. Henshaw will, however, start in the centre.

Ulster pair Best and Henderson will pack down together, Best at hooker and Henderson in the second row, with Stander in the back row having impressed again as a replacement against Crusaders.

Dan Biggar returns from a head injury and will have his chance to impress at out half. Jonathan Sexton and Owen Farrell have both done well at number ten on the tour and this is a particularly competitive position.

"At this stage of the tour everyone has had a start and as coaches we are happy that all the players have had a chance to put their hand up and perform," said Gatland.

"Each game is a chance for individuals to shine but more importantly it's about a collective performance.

"We were obviously pleased with the win against the Crusaders, especially our defence and game management, but we know the Highlanders will be another massive test for us as a squad."

Jack Nowell and Tommy Seymour will start on the wings, with both itching to show up well having featured in the patchy tour-opening 13-7 win over the Provincial Barbarians.

England props Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler will flank Ireland captain Best in the front-row, while Courtney Lawes will join up at lock with Henderson.

Stander will start at number eight, while Justin Tipuric, Greig Laidlaw, Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly all take a seat on the bench.

Payne featuring at full-back offers an intriguing option for boss Gatland. The Kiwi-born defensive specialist is Ireland's first-choice outside centre, but can also excel in the 15 shirt.

Full-back could potentially remain the Lions' most open position ahead of the New Zealand Test series.

Stuart Hogg suffered a nasty-looking bang to the face after inadvertently running into Conor Murray's elbow in the fine win over the Crusaders.

Wales' Leigh Halfpenny would be the current favourite to start at full-back in the Tests, but Payne could well offer a viable alternative - provided he can finally overcome his niggling calf problem.

British & Irish Lions v Highlanders : Jared Payne (Ireland), Jack Nowell, Jonathan Joseph (both England); Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Tom Seymour (Scotland); Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb (both Wales); Joe Marler (England) Rory Best (Ireland), Kyle Sinckler, Courney; Lawes (both England), Iain Henderson (Ireland); James Haskell (England), Sam Warburton (Wales, capt), CJ Stander (Ireland).

Replacements: Ken Owens (Wales), Jack McGrath (Ireland), Dan Cole (England), Alan Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric (both Wales), Greig Laidlaw (Scotland), Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly (both England).