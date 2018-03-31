Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final

1400 Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park

The rival managers

Brian Cody v Davy Fitzgerald: A history of respect

They meet for the second time in three weeks and for the third time this year. Wexford won the Walsh Cup final on frees after the sides finished level at the end of extra-time in January but Kilkenny won the Round 5 eague clash in Nowlan Park on 11 March by three points (0-22 to 0-19). TJ Reid scored 0-12 as Kilkenny led all the way. They were six points ahead after 59 minutes but Wexford cut the deficit to two points before Walter Walsh hit the Cats' last point.

The sides met in last year’s Allianz Hurling League quarter-final which Wexford won and they repeated the success in the Leinster semi-final.

Kilkenny last reached the Allianz Hurling League final in 2014, which was also the last time they won the title, while Wexford’s last appearance in the decider was in 1993. They last won the Division 1 crown in 1973.

Michael Duignan's view

"It's been a brilliant rivalry over many years but it's definitely been spiced up in the last couple of years with Davy Fitzgerald.

"I've to say, I've been very impressed with both teams during the league. Kilkenny lost their first two games, they were missing an awful lot of players. The likes of Paul Murphy, Colin Fennelly, Conor Fogarty, Richie Hogan are all long-term absentees from the team and the team looked to be in big trouble.

TJ Reid

"And showing that unbelievable spirit and determination that Kilkenny have, they've clawed their way back and introduced a lot of new players. But the nucleus of the team has still been key. Padraig Walsh at full back, Cillian Buckley at centre (back), TJ Reid and Walter Walsh at 11 and 14. TJ, in particular, has been phenomenal during the league.

"But I just don't think it will be enough, without those players (the absentees) mentioned.

"I think Wexford have moved even since last year. In terms of their style of play, you see wing backs moving up the field. You saw Paudie Foley and Diarmuid O'Keeffe scoring four points from play between them the last day (against Galway).

Cillian Buckley and Conor McDonald

"Conor McDonald has returned to form, and Rory O'Connor, only 20 years of age, was brilliant against Galway. They're just playing brilliant stuff and are always hard to beat in Wexford Park.

"I think Wexford might just have too much firepower with Kilkenny missing those players."

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie & the News Now App from 1330.

RADIO

Live commentary on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

TELEVISION

Wexford v Kilkenny live on TG4 Youtube from 1400, deferred showing on TG4 from 1745.

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games on GAAGO.

WEATHER

Overall dry with good spells of sunshine for much of the day. However cloud and rain will feed into the southwest of Munster later in the afternoon and will gradually move up across the south of Munster and the south of Leinster later in the evening. Moderate to fresh easterly breezes will make it feel cool throughout, with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 or 9 degrees Celsius. For more go to met.ie.