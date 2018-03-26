Dublin manager Pat Gilroy needs to call upon a number of Cuala’s All-Ireland winning team if they are to make serious inroads in the 2018 Championship, says Edie Brennan.

Just a day after the Dublin club made it back-to-back All-Ireland club titles with an absorbing win over Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh, the Dublin hurlers bowed out at the quarter-final stage of the League following an 11-point defeat at the hands of Tipperary on Sunday.

Following a dismal campaign last year, it was hoped that the new management team, which includes former Galway manager Anthony Cunningham, could entice a number of players back to the fold to improve their fortunes.

The Dubs picked up just two wins in 1B, and the second-half fade out against the Premier County will have given even more food for thought ahead of the Leinster Championship.

Speaking on 2fm’s Game On, Brennan says the "phenomenal" performances of Cuala merely highlight what the Dubs are missing out currently.

"Pat Gilroy is a fairly driven fella. So is Anthony Cunningham, they won’t want to be going through the motions this to find their feet. They will want a bit of success," he said.

"They would have looked at the Championship kicking off and would have identified Kilkenny’s trip to Parnell Park as a very, very important one.

"Looking at it now, Kilkenny seem to be on the rise and Dublin are struggling.

"He needs some of those Cuala guys.

"For whatever reason for the last year or two, some of them haven’t been part of the set-up, but you would say any county team, do you need five or six of the best players available playing for you? Yes you do...the likes of Seán Moran, Mark and Paul Schutte, Oisin Gough and Daithi O’Connell, all really good players."

The eight-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny sampled just a single Leinster success with his club Graigue-Ballycallan during an illustrious playing career and says the long-term work done carried out by Cuala is bearing serious fruit.

"If you look at the work done at underage level to get Cuala to where they are, it is phenomenal"

"It goes to show the dedication and commitment of the club.

"Mattie Kenny has done a phenomenal job, ably assisted by Greg Kennedy, but this probably started 15, 20 years ago.

"If you look at the work done at underage level to get Cuala to where they are, it is phenomenal."