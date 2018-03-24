Cuala 2-17 Na Piarsaigh 1-17

All-Star footballer Con O'Callaghan was to the fore in a pulsating finale as Cuala conjured four late points to retain their AIB All-Ireland club hurling title in dramatic fashion, beating Na Piarsaigh 2-17 to 1-17.

Mattie Kenny's men looked in real trouble after coughing up a six-point lead in the final quarter to trail resurgent Na Piarsaigh in this replay by one with 60 minutes played.

But when the need was greatest, dual star O'Callaghan came up trumps.

The 21-year-old scored the point that levelled the game for the eighth time, then won a free that top scorer David Treacy converted and finally laid off a pass after a great catch for Mark Schutte to hit the insurance score.

It amounted to four unanswered points for the three-in-a-row Dublin champions who have made more history as back to back All-Ireland winners.

Schutte finished with 1-02 and his goal came just moments after substitute Nicky Kenny had also netted in the 39th minute, putting Cuala into that six-point lead.

But they were made to fight all the way by the 2016 champions who pulled back a goal through David Breen in a thrilling final 20 minutes or so.

O'Callaghan was surprisingly quiet in the drawn game last Saturday, scoring just one point which arrived in extra-time.

Mike Casey had a terrific game on him at Croke Park though Alan Dempsey, Na Piarsaigh's sweeper in the stalemate, picked up the All-Star footballer initially this time.

Casey eventually moved onto O'Callaghan after 10 minutes and their intriguing head to head resumed.

O'Callaghan evaded Casey in the 23rd minute for a point and was then fouled by the defender for a free that Treacy, who finished with 0-09, converted.

Treacy scored 12 points last weekend, all from placed balls, and had a 100 per cent record.

He scored five first-half points this time, four of which came from frees, though also fired two wides and four in the entire game.

Cuala took a slender 0-10 to 0-09 lead at half-time though it was another tight, tense tussle that always looked like going to the wire.

The sides were level three times up to 0-04 apiece when the south-Dubliners surged two points clear, a lead they'd hold onto for the majority of the game.

Cuala scored four points without reply between the 13th and 18th minutes though struggled to contain Adrian Breen who kept the Munster champions in touch with some excellent scores.

Breen nailed four first-half points and registered back to back points before the interval along with with one from Kevin Downes.

Cuala's cause wasn't helped by the loss of captain and defender Paul Schutte who limped off with a hamstring strain.

Tipperary man Shane Stapleton replaced him while Mattie Kenny came on in attack for Colum Sheanon.

Cuala were forced to make a third substitute a minute into the second-half and it was a big loss as defender Casey went off with an apparent injury.

Tommy Grimes and Conor Boylan both came on having missed the drawn final due to red cards in the semi-final win over Slaughtneil.

The game turned in Cuala's favour in the 39th minute when Grimes' stray hand pass was intercepted by Kenny and punished for a goal.

Then Mark Schutte seized possession from the puck-out and took off on a solo run down the left before slamming the ball to the net.

Suddenly Cuala led 2-11 to 0-11 and looked to be in pole position to retain their crown.

But Na Piarsaigh were at the very best in the final quarter and forced the Leinster outfit to dig as deep as they possibly could in that gripping finale few minutes.

Cuala: Sean Brennan; Simon Timlin, Cian O'Callaghan, Oisin Gough; Paul Schutte, Sean Moran (0-01), John Sheanon (0-01); Darragh O'Connell (0-01), Sean Treacy; David Treacy (0-09, 0-07f, 0-01 65), Colm Cronin, Jake Malone (0-01); Con O'Callaghan (0-02), Mark Schutte (1-02), Colum Sheanon.

Subs: Nicky Kenny (1-00) for Colum Sheanon (25), Shane Stapleton for Paul Schutte (28).

Na Piarsaigh: Podge Kennedy; Niall Buckley, Mike Casey, Alan Dempsey; Jerome Boylan (0-01), Cathal King, Kieran Kennedy; William O'Donoghue, David Dempsey (0-01); Shane Dowling (0-05, 0-04f), Ronan Lynch, David Breen (1-00); Adrian Breen (0-05), Kevin Downes (0-02), Peter Casey (0-02).

Subs: Tommy Grimes for M Casey (31), Conor Boylan for Lynch (40), Gordon Brown (0-01) for Buckley (41), Mikey Foley for Jerome Boylan (59).