Jason Sherlock won't be on the sideline for Dublin in Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 final with Galway after he accepted a proposed eight-week suspension.

The 1995 All-Ireland winner is a member of manager Jim Gavin's backroom team and on match day fulfils the roll of runner, going on and off the pitch issuing instructions to players.

He got involved in a sideline scuffle during the Dubs' recent draw with Galway in Salthill and Croke Park's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) proposed the ban after viewing video evidence of the incident.

"There was a proposed suspension so we’ve accepted that," said Gavin in his post-match media conference after his team lost their unbeaten record in 2018, losing to Monaghan on Sunday in Croke Park.

Selector Paul Clarke was runner against Monaghan and he's likely to take on the job again in the rematch with the Tribesmen.

Sherlock's suspension will run out on the weekend of 13 May, plenty of time for him to be involved again before the All-Ireland champions' Leinster quarter-final against either Offaly or Wicklow on 26 May.

Paul Schutte lifts the cup

Meanwhile, there was a blow for Dublin hurlers with the news that Cuala captain Paul Schutte is likely to miss the entire Championship campaign due to injury.

Schutte skippered Cuala to back-to-back All-Ireland club titles on Saturday when they beat Na Piarsaigh in a final replay at O'Moore Park.

"I tore the hamstring off the bone," he explained. "It could be another four or six month spell for me."

Dubs boss Pat Girloy could do with a leader such as Schutte in his panel, with Sunday's Division 1 quarter-final defeat to Tipperary showing how far off the leading pack they remain.