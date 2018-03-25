The result may have had no bearing on the final standings in Division 1 of the National League, but that won’t matter to Monaghan as they celebrate a famous victory over the All-Ireland champions.

Fintan Kelly’s 74th minute point saw the Farney men beat Dublin for the very first time in a competitive fixture at Croke Park.

It was also their first win over the Dubs for 12 years.

Clones clubman Kelly came off the bench in the closing stages to land a superb winner with the second last kick of an entertaining game in front of 22,085 spectators.

Dublin, who hadn’t lost a league or championship match since last year’s National League Final defeat to Kerry, finished the match with fourteen men after Philly McMahon was booked for the second time in the 65th minute.

The sides were level on nine occasions during an end-to-end encounter as Dublin, who had already qualified for next Sunday’s Division 1 decider against Galway, were matched in every department by Malachy O’Rourke’s Monaghan.

Deadlock prevailed five times during an entertaining first half and the teams were still locked together at the interval, 1-5 to 0-8.

It looked looked ominous for the visitors early on as the All-Ireland champions eased into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after ten minutes.

Dean Rock was getting plenty of target practice and he landed three points (two from frees) with Brian Fenton and Philly McMahon also galloping upfield to hit the target.

But Monaghan came roaring back into contention when veteran Vinny Corey goaled on 13 minutes.

The 33 year-old did well to beat two Dublin defenders to the ball, before turning inside and cracking a low left-footed shot past Evan Comerford.

That score propelled the Farney men into the lead — 1-3 to 0-5 — but Dublin never even blinked.

Instead, the Metropolitans swept downfield and picked off three points from John Small, Dean Rock (free) and Brian Howard to wrestle the initiative back again.

James McCarthy and Davey Byrne leave the field after Dublin's home loss to Monaghan

But Monaghan stuck to their game-plan too, held Dublin scoreless for the final 12 minutes of the half, and a free from Conor McCarthy tied the match up for the fifth time.

The second half unfolded along similar lines until a flurry of Dublin points from Niall Scully, Dean Rock, Colm Basquel and David Byrne eased the homeside into a 0-15 to 1-10 advantage after 63 minutes.

However, Monaghan showed their mettle when the mercurial Jack McCarron, who had come off the bench less than ten minutes earlier, chipped Evan Comerford for an audacious goal.

That superb finish left the Ulster side in front, and when Philly McMahon was sent off a minute later, Dublin looked to be in difficulty.

Brian Fenton and Jack McCarron then traded points before Raheny’s Brian Howard kicked an equaliser into Hill 16 two minutes into added time.

A draw looked a sure bet at that late stage, but there was still time for Monaghan to set up Fintan Kelly for the winner four minutes into stoppage-time.

Monaghan: R Beggan; D Mone (0-01), C Boyle, V Corey (1-01); R Wylie, D Wylie, K O’Connell (0-01); D Hughes, N Kearns; P McKenna, O Duffy, R McAnespie (0-01); C McCarthy (0-03, 2fs), K Hughes (0-01), C McManus (0-02, 1f).

Subs used: J McCarron (1-01) for McCarthy (55); C Walshe for Mone (55); N McAdam for Kearns (59); F Kelly (0-01) for McKenna; T Kerr for K Hughes (70).

Dublin: E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, P McMahon (0-02), D Byrne (0-01); J Small (0-01), J McCarthy, D Daly; B Fenton (0-02), S Carthy; N Scully (0-01), C Costello, B Howard (0-02); D Rock (0-07, 5fs), C McHugh, K McManamon.

Subs used: MD Macauley for Carthy (43); C Basquel (0-1) for McManamon (43); E Murchan for Daly (53); P Small for McHugh (53); E Ó Conghaile for Costello (64).

Referee: D Gough (Meath)