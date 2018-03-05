The GAA have confirmed the rearranged fixtures for the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues after all games were cancelled last weekend due to the impact of Storm Emma.

As most of the football teams were due a break weekend, the majority of last week's games have simply been shifted to this weekend.

Dublin will play their first Sunday fixture at Croke Park since beating Mayo in last year's All-Ireland final as the visit of Kerry has been pushed back from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon.

Kerry won the last meeting between the heavyweights at headquarters, the 2017 league final triumph that ended a record 36-game unbeaten run for the Dubs.

The decision was taken on the advice of Gardai, who will be policing the Six Nations meeting of Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium and a march in support of retaining the eighth amendment on Saturday.

The Division 3 meeting of Derry and Wexford will now take place on 18 March as both counties play their round 5 catch-up fixtures against Armagh and Offaly this Saturday evening.

Division 4 fixtures were due to be played both last weekend and the upcoming to avoid travel to London on a busy St Patrick's Day weekend so that has had a knock-on effect on the schedule.

Laois v Antrim and London v Leitrim will now take place on the weekend of 31 March/1 April with the final the following weekend.

With no break week in the hurling league, the schedule has moved back a week across the board.

Following the conclusion of the regular rounds this weekend, the Division 1 quarter-finals will be played on 17/18 March, semi-finals on 24/25 March and the final on Saturday 31 March, the day before the Division 1 football decider.

The AIB All-Ireland Camogie senior and intermediate club championships finals which were postponed have now been re-scheduled for Sunday March 18.

The senior finals between Sarsfields and Slaughneil will take place at Croke Park at 3.30pm and will follow the intermediate final between Athenry and Johnstownbridge at 1:30pm.

