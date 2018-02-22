SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY
Fitzgibbon Cup Final
15.00 DCU v UL, Mallow
It will be an historic occasion for DCU as they prepare for a first ever Fitzgibbon Cup final, while UL are aiming for a sixth Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup title on Saturday.
Managed by former Limerick player Gary Kirby, UL boast a rich array of inter-county talent from southern hurling strongholds including Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.
Tipperary's John McGrath, Jason Forde, Barry Heffernan and Paul Maher are among the key players to watch in the UL colours, along with Clare's Tony Kelly, Ian Galvin, David Fitzgerald and Conor Cleary.
Meanwhile DCU also have representatives from county panels, mainly from the Leinster province. Eoghan O'Donnell (Dublin) and Kilkenny's Conor Delaney will be expected to line out in defence while Waterford's Patrick Curran could pose a big threat in attack.
Allianz Division 3A
14.30 Warwickshire v Monaghan, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham
Allianz HL Division 3B
12.00 Sligo v Lancashire, Markievicz Park
SUNDAY 25 FEBRUARY
Allianz HL Division 1A
After collecting their first win of the the 2018 league campaign last weekend, Kilkenny take on second-placed Tipperary in Division 1A.
TJ Reid was in scintillating form against Waterford in the previous round, finishing the day with a tally of 1-11, and the Cats will be hopeful that his form will continue as they face a Tipperary side who posted 3-21 on the way to victory against Wexford, including Jason Forde's haul of 2-09.
Elsewhere, table-toppers Clare travel to Wexford having previously accounted for Cork, while Waterford head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
14.00 Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park
14.00 Wexford v Clare, Innovate Wexford Park
15.00 Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Allianz Division 1B
Limerick hold a marginal lead on Galway at the top of the Division 1B table on score-difference as they take on Antrim and Dublin respectively this weekend.
After making a bright start with an opening win over Dublin, Offaly have regressed in form with two defeats in the last two rounds. They host Laois this weekend in the hope of reigniting their campaign again.
12.30 Offaly v Laois, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park
14.00 Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park
14.00 Antrim v Limerick, Cushendall
Allianz Division 2A
12.30 London v Westmeath, McGovern Park, Ruislip
12.30 Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park
14.00 Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park
Allianz Division 2B
14.00 Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park
14.00 Donegal v Down, Letterkenny
14.00 Mayo v Wicklow, Ballina Stephenites
Allianz HL Division 3A
12.30 Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park
14.00 Tyrone v Roscommon, Healy Park, Omagh
Allianz Division 3B
14.00 Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni
ONLINE
Follow the live blogs on RTÉ.ie/sport and the News Now App from 1830 on Saturday and 1300 Sunday.
RADIO
Saturday and Sunday Sport will be providing live updates from all the main games on RTÉ Radio 1.
TV
Kilkenny v Tipperary is live on TG4, with coverage starting at 1.30pm and Cork v Waterford will have deferred coverage at 5.10pm. Highlights of the weekend's action will be on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.
All live and deferred games are available on GAAGO.
WEATHER
Saturday looks to be cloudy cloudy at first but good sunny spells will develop in the east and north during the day and some hazy sunshine in the southwest and west later. Temperatures will range between four and eight degrees, and southeasterly winds will continue to moderate.
Frost may develop overnight, which could make driving conditions difficult for travelling fans on Sunday, although it is expected to be dry and sunny.
It will be another cold day with top temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees.