SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY

Fitzgibbon Cup Final

DCU's Eoghan O'Donnell in action during the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final against DIT.

15.00 DCU v UL, Mallow

It will be an historic occasion for DCU as they prepare for a first ever Fitzgibbon Cup final, while UL are aiming for a sixth Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup title on Saturday.

Managed by former Limerick player Gary Kirby, UL boast a rich array of inter-county talent from southern hurling strongholds including Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

Tipperary's John McGrath, Jason Forde, Barry Heffernan and Paul Maher are among the key players to watch in the UL colours, along with Clare's Tony Kelly, Ian Galvin, David Fitzgerald and Conor Cleary.

Meanwhile DCU also have representatives from county panels, mainly from the Leinster province. Eoghan O'Donnell (Dublin) and Kilkenny's Conor Delaney will be expected to line out in defence while Waterford's Patrick Curran could pose a big threat in attack.

Allianz Division 3A

14.30 Warwickshire v Monaghan, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham

Allianz HL Division 3B

12.00 Sligo v Lancashire, Markievicz Park

SUNDAY 25 FEBRUARY

Allianz HL Division 1A

After collecting their first win of the the 2018 league campaign last weekend, Kilkenny take on second-placed Tipperary in Division 1A.

TJ Reid was in scintillating form against Waterford in the previous round, finishing the day with a tally of 1-11, and the Cats will be hopeful that his form will continue as they face a Tipperary side who posted 3-21 on the way to victory against Wexford, including Jason Forde's haul of 2-09.

Elsewhere, table-toppers Clare travel to Wexford having previously accounted for Cork, while Waterford head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

14.00 Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park

14.00 Wexford v Clare, Innovate Wexford Park

15.00 Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Allianz Division 1B

Offaly's Liam Langton.

Limerick hold a marginal lead on Galway at the top of the Division 1B table on score-difference as they take on Antrim and Dublin respectively this weekend.

After making a bright start with an opening win over Dublin, Offaly have regressed in form with two defeats in the last two rounds. They host Laois this weekend in the hope of reigniting their campaign again.

12.30 Offaly v Laois, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park

14.00 Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park

14.00 Antrim v Limerick, Cushendall

Allianz Division 2A

12.30 London v Westmeath, McGovern Park, Ruislip

12.30 Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park

14.00 Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park

Allianz Division 2B

14.00 Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park

14.00 Donegal v Down, Letterkenny

14.00 Mayo v Wicklow, Ballina Stephenites

Allianz HL Division 3A

12.30 Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

14.00 Tyrone v Roscommon, Healy Park, Omagh

Allianz Division 3B

14.00 Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni

ONLINE

Follow the live blogs on RTÉ.ie/sport and the News Now App from 1830 on Saturday and 1300 Sunday.

RADIO

Saturday and Sunday Sport will be providing live updates from all the main games on RTÉ Radio 1.

TV

Kilkenny v Tipperary is live on TG4, with coverage starting at 1.30pm and Cork v Waterford will have deferred coverage at 5.10pm. Highlights of the weekend's action will be on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games are available on GAAGO.

WEATHER

Saturday looks to be cloudy cloudy at first but good sunny spells will develop in the east and north during the day and some hazy sunshine in the southwest and west later. Temperatures will range between four and eight degrees, and southeasterly winds will continue to moderate.

Frost may develop overnight, which could make driving conditions difficult for travelling fans on Sunday, although it is expected to be dry and sunny.

It will be another cold day with top temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees.