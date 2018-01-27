Offaly 2-25 Dublin 1-15

Resurgent Offaly got the Kevin Martin era off to a storming start with a shock Allianz Hurling League Division 1B win over Dublin at Croke Park.

The opening round of the new campaign looked certain to mark Dublin's first significant win under new boss Pat Gilroy.

But the 1/12 hot tips couldn't deliver as Offaly conjured a display of hungry hurling that left the hosts chasing shadows all evening.

The Faithful County, who hadn't won a League or Championship game at Croke Park since 2005, led by five at half-time and sealed victory with goals from subs Shane Dooley and Liam Langton.

Dooley came on at half-time for his 100th League and Championship appearance and capped the evening with 1-5, all from placed balls.

It was a landmark occasion for Langton too who crowned his 20th Offaly run out with the 66th minute goal that killed off Dublin.

Gilroy was without Liam Rushe, Danny Sutcliffe, Peter Kelly and Joey Boland for various reasons and handed first league starts to eight players.

But it was a sobering experience all the same and the 2011 All-Ireland winning football boss will demand an improvement in Antrim next weekend.

Offaly, who meet Limerick in Round 2, approached the game in positive mood after pushing Kilkenny hard in the semi-finals of the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup.

Shane Kinsella fired 1-03 in that game and was their key man again here, inspiring them to surge clear during a strong start.

The Kinnitty club man fired three first-half points from distance and teed up Dan Currams and Joe Bergin for scores.

The sides were tied twice up to 0-03 apiece before Offaly pulled clear and opened up a 0-10 to 0-06 advantage after 24 minutes.

Bergin, Currams and Kinsella scored three points in a row at one stage while Oisin Kelly sent over a sumptuous sideline cut.

Dublin wiped out the deficit in the space of 90 seconds with a brilliantly taken Paul Winters goal and a Donal Burke point.

Shane Barrett did the spadework for the goal with a lungbursting run up the right and lay off for Winters who hammered home.

But Offaly's response was impressive with five points in a row from Kinsella, Bergin and the Egan brothers, Colin and Damien, to move 0-15 to 1-07 ahead.

They retained that five-point advantage at the break, 0-16 to 1-08, and began to dream of a famous win.

That came even more into focus when Dooley came on and fired 1-01 within five minutes of his introduction.

His first act was to drill a free after taking over from Bergin, whom he replaced, and then converted a penalty.

Conor Mahon won it after being hauled down by Bill O'Carroll and Dooley's low shot bounced past the 'keeper to the right corner.

That left seven between the sides at 1-17 to 1-10 and Offaly stretched the gap to eight with a Colin Egan score.

Dublin, in truth, rarely looked like reeling in an Offaly side that only won one game in last year's 1B campaign, against Kerry.

And the visitors finished the game in storming fashion with an unanswered 1-04 including Langton's goal shortly after his arrival to seal an important win.

Offaly: C Slevin; T Spain, S Gardiner, B Conneely; P Delaney, P Camon, D Shortt (0-01); D King, S Kinsella (0-03; J Bergin (0-06, 0-06f), C Egan (0-03), D Egan (0-02); O Kelly (0-03, 0-01 s/l), C Mahon, D Currams (0-02).

Subs used: S Dooley (1-05, 1-00pen, 0-05f) for Bergin, T Geraghty for C Egan, L Langton (1-00) for Mahon, D O'Toole for Conneely, D Doughan for Delaney.

Dublin: A Nolan; P Smyth, B O'Carroll, C Hendricken; S Barrett (1-00), C McBride, C Crummey (0-01); J McCaffrey, T Connolly; R Smith (0-01), F Whitely (0-01), D Burke (0-06, 0-05f); A Moore (0-02), P Winters (0-01), F O Riain Broin.

Subs used: E Dillon (0-01) for O Riain Broin, D Kelly for McBride blood, N McMorrow (0-01) for McCaffrey, C Keaney for Moore, J Hetherton (0-01) for Winters, J Madden for Hendricken.

Ref: P O'Dwyer (Carlow).