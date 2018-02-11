A fruitless 300-mile round-trip is a sure-fire way to sour a man's mood, and Offaly manager Stephen Wallace was as frosty as the Celtic Park pitch when asked about the cancellation of his side's Allianz League clash with Derry.

The Division 3 encounter was one of a host of matches to fall foul of the cold weather, with the CCCC likely to reschedule the games that fell by the wayside for next weekend.

That will be of little consolation to the Offaly senior footballers as they wind their way back down the road, with the prospect of making the same journey again next Saturday or Sunday.

The game was called off at 12.45pm, 75 minutes before throw-in, but Wallace believes the call should have been made earlier, echoing the opinion of Kerry fans who were frustrated with their match against Monaghan being cancelled at 11am.

While the call was not made as late as the FBD match between Mayo and Galway last month, Wallace was still left frustrated.

"Bit of a disaster for the lads, we were geared up to play," he told RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport. "Looked doubtful from early this morning. To come all the way to the ground and be told to turn around and go home is a bit disappointing.

"It could have been called a little earlier but it is what it is. We get back on the pitch and go home," added Wallace, who did not think there was any doubt about the possibility of the match going ahead.

"The pitch is white. You couldn't possibly play football on that. You feel for lads, they organise work and get off work.

"Supporters coming up the road from Offaly for the game and they have to turn around and go home again in dangerous driving conditions... I think possibly we need to look at this and call these things a lot earlier.

"That is fit for nothing only making snowmen, and there is more snow coming. We will be back up to lovely Derry next Sunday and hopefully it goes ahead next Sunday.

"Lots of games were called earlier," said Wallace. "Games were coming through on social media all morning as cancelled. We're here in Celtic Park ready to go and find out the game isn't going ahead.

"That is not the fault of the Derry officials, maybe there needs to be a stricter protocol on these things. This game could have been called hours ago in my opinion."