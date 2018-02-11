A number of games in today's Allianz Football League have been postponed following heavy showers and snow throughout the country overnight.

Kerry's trip to play Monaghan in Division 1 at Iniskeen has been called off.

The Division 2 clash between Cavan and Meath at Kingspan Breffni Park, which was originally scheduled for Saturday night, has been postponed again, as has the meeting of Sligo and Fermanagh at Markievicz Park in Division 3.

Refixture details will be confirmed on Monday by CCCC in Croke Park.

The Division 2 meetings of Roscommon and Down (Dr Hyde Park), and Clare v Tipperary (Cusack Park) both had 11am pitch inspections but will go ahead.

Today's fixtures are all scheduled for 2pm throw-ins.

CANCELLED



All Ashbourne Camogie Weekend Finals are OFF due to bad weather! pic.twitter.com/mj1QW9TsKN — Third Level Camogie (@3rdLevelCamogie) February 11, 2018

Four games have also been called off so far in the Lidl Ladies National Football League: Tyrone v Tippeary and Sligo v Armagh in Division 2, Roscommon v Meath in Division 3, and Limerick v Wicklow in Division 4.

The Division 1 meeting of Westmeath and Donegal has been switched to St Loman's astro pitch due to conditions in Kinnegad.

The third-level Ashbourne, Purcell & Fr Meachair Cup camogie finals scheduled to take place at Duggan Park Ballinasloe have also been postponed.

