Galway football boss Kevin Walsh has questioned why the Tribesmen's Connacht FBD League clash with Mayo was called off so close to throw-in, lamenting that lessons that "should have been learned 40 years ago" were not heeded.

Both of Sunday's FBD League games - Mayo v Galway and Leitrim v Sligo - were abandoned due to frozen pitches, but MacHale Park was only called a short time before the game was due to get under way.

Walsh accepted the ground was not safe to play on, but was left frustrated and confused as to why it took so long to come to that decision.

"It was the right call. The lads couldn't play on that, it wasn't good enough," he said.

"At the same time we're maybe disappointed the call wasn't made (earlier)... heading off on a bus from half 11, families heading up, young fellas making debuts. It's unfortunate it got to this but you'd have to ask the questions why.

"What happened I thought would have been learned 40 years ago. If it was my own place I'd be wondering if the ground was hard or not after it being minus five at night.

"But look, that's what it is. We have to get back on the horse. It's disappointing for the young fellas, families coming up form the likes of Lettermore. It's almost a two-hour journey. It's just a pity this wasn't looked after properly."

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has yet to see his team play any sort of competitive football this year but he too had no issue with the decision to deem the surface unsafe.

He stopped short of criticising the delay in making that decision however, and stressed it was a tricky one to judge.

"We're all disappointed - Mayo, Galway and the supporters - that we haven't been able to kick off the season, but when weather conditions play their part you just have too respect that player welfare gets priority and totally respect (referee) Paddy Neilan's position in that he wasn't confident or comfortable with the pitch," said Rochford.

"I respect that totally. Unless it was called very early morning... in fairness, the case was that they expected the temperatures to rise and the ground was going to thaw but from 1.30pm on the writing was on the wall that that wasn't going to materialise."