Those who rose bright and early to catch both Australia versus Ireland International Rules Tests were treated to two high-quality and entertaining matches.

The 2017 renewal was the best in recent years with both games close contests until the final stages.

The displays of high-fielding and long-range shooting were as good as you would see on the biggest stages in both codes.

The hosts won the series but the Cormac McAnallen cup was up for grabs until the closing stages of the eighth quarter.

The series is always accompanied by a debate over its future but that conversation won't be as loud after this pair of games.

In lieu of that, is there something the game of Gaelic football can learn?

For example, the mark was introduced last year and it has done nothing to disrupt the flow of the game, serving only to reward a player for a catch.

So as the dust settles on the latest instalment, we look at what other rules from the compromise game could be adapted to the benefit of Gaelic football.

Limited Handpasses

Kerry great Mick O’Connell told RTÉ Sport two years ago that he doesn’t even refer to the sport as ‘football' anymore.

Many of the complaints about the current state of Gaelic football centre around the basketball nature of the game, 'too much handpassing'.

Throughout the games the umpires counting ‘1-2-3-4-5-6’ was clearly audible, six hand-passes maximum before the ball must be kicked.

The benefits of this are obvious: fewer handpasses and more kicking. Coaches will have to spend more time practising the footpass. Win-win.

Double-jobbing – Two referees working together

Maurice Deegan and Matt Stevic patrolled either end of the field to great effect during the games, not perfection but the games flowed.

For a sport where the ball moves so quickly in a huge space (max 145m x 90m) it would make sense to half the jurisdiction of the man in the middle.

Lots of off the ball nonsense takes place where the transgressor makes the reasonable assumption that his offence won’t be spotted.

Indeed if it is seen and relayed to the referee via an umpire or linesman it often just results in a talking-to or a yellow card.

A second referee would put an end to a huge percentage of that, talking to the players if they start squaring up at one end of the pitch as the play is continuing down the other end.

In addition, the referee can position himself closer to the action for the crucial moments. It won't eradicate all mistakes but it would reduce the number of errors made because of an out of place official.

TMO - Use the technology

Joel Selwood sat in the stands for the second half of the second Test. And deservedly so.

The Geelong star's late and dangerous challenge left Mayo’s Chris Barrett in a heap.

In real time it looked borderline, slightly late, possibly a booking in our terms. But the replay showed that there was intent.

One minute and 37 seconds after the hit, Selwood, after the officials received word from a video assistant, was shown the black card.

Most of that time was taken up treating Barrett on the pitch so the game wasn’t disrupted and in less than two minutes justice had been served.

Ciarán Whelan, speaking to RTÉ Sport after the Test, offered the opinion that a covert version of that is already in place.

He referred to an incident in the All-Ireland final when the referee sent off Mayo's Donal Vaughan for a barge on John Small.

Whelan reckons there might have been "communication happening behind the scenes that’s not official".

It was used to let the ref know what the appropriate action was for an incident that he had one view of in real time.

If the correct decision comes after a review from better-placed people then so be it. In general, the guilty don't complain.

The pick-up

It’s so simple: allow the players to pick the ball up directly off the ground.

As it stands the pick-up is an invitation to push a player in the back, an invitation that is rarely declined.

Some may complain that the pick-up is a core skill of the game and it will be lost. Well, let’s not ban it; just allow a straight pick up if that’s what the situation demands.

If it is to be lost, then so be it. What you’ll get in return is a faster game, one not interrupted by so many avoidable fouls.

Of course, it would take some getting used to and there would still be scraps as two players contest a loose ball but it’s worth a shot.

Look how it works in Ladies football. When is the last time you heard somebody calling for the pick-up to be introduced in that sport?

A.N. Others

Would rolling substitutions get rid of dummy team announcements? Could an Australian Rules-style tackle be introduced?

What other laws from the game do you think would be adaptable?

Feel free to have a good online schemozzle about it in the comments section.