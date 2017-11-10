SATURDAY 11 NOVEMBER

Ulster club SFC semi-final

1830 Slaughtneil (Derry) v Kilcar (Donegal), Healy Park

SUNDAY 12 NOVEMBER

Eirgrid International Rules Series first test

0510 Australia v Ireland, Adelaide Oval

Connacht club SFC semi-finals

1400 Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) v Tourlestrane (Sligo), MacHale Park

1400 Corofin (Galway) v St Brigid's (Roscommon), Tuam Stadium

Leinster club SFC quarter-finals

1400 Mullinalaghta (Longford) v St Loman's (Westmeath), Pearse Park

1400 Portlaoise (Laois) v Moorefield (Kildare), O'Moore Park

1400 Rathnew (Wicklow) v St Vincent's (Dublin), Aughrim

1400 Starlights (Wexford) v Simonstown Gaels (Meath), Innovate Wexford Park

Munster club SFC semi-finals

1400 Dr Crokes (Kerry) v Kilmurry-Ibrickane (Clare), Dr Crokes GAA

1445 Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Adare (Limerick), Mallow

Ulster club SFC semi-final

1400 Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) v Cavan Gaels (Cavan), Clones

ONLINE

Live blog of Australia v Ireland from 0500 and on the day's club action from 1330 on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App.

TELEVISION

Saturday: Live coverage of Salughtneil v Kilcar on TG4 from 1825 on Saturday.

Sunday: Australia v Ireland live on on RTÉ2 from 0500. Corofin v St Brigid's live on TG4 from 1330, with deferred coverage of Portlaoise v Moorefield from 1535.

WEATHER: Cool and bright, and current indications suggest a good deal of dry weather with just a few showers. Highest afternoon temperatures generally around 8 to 10 Celsius. For more go to met.ie

International duty Down Under

Australia were victorious in the 2014 Test Down Under

It all began in the swinging 60s, well 1967 to be exact. An Aussie Rules selection arrived in Ireland to take on then All-Ireland champions Meath in a challenge game at Croke Park. A year later 'the man with the cap' Peter McDermott took the Royals to Oz and oversaw five victories. McDermott was keen that Gaelic football should have an international dimension, yet it wasn't until the GAA's centenary year of 1984 that something formal was put in place.

And so the Compromise Rules began.

A fight breaks out between Ireland and Australia players - 1984 second test

It did garner no little attention from the outset as both nations squared up to each other in a manner that was often unsavoury. Irish teams managed by the late Kevin Heffernan and Eugene McGee did not want to be pushed around.

It all made for gripping viewing, even though it was clear at the time that many Gaelic football purists viewed the whole thing as a 'codology'. The concoction was clearly not for everybody. In the period from the 1990 to 1998, the series was put into cold storage.

It re-emerged with more unpleasantness, yet the watching public still yearned for it. In the 2002 second test at Croke Park, 79,000 souls turned up in horrendous weather conditions. This decade, however, saw things really descend into anarchy. A fractious encounter at GAA HQ in '06 saw Graham Geraghty knocked out cold, with Irish manager Sean Boylan most vocal in describing the "thuggery" on view.

We thought that we be the end of it.

No. The GAA and AFL sat around a table. A somewhat watered down version of the tribal warfare is now what characterises this experiment. Ireland have had the upper hand so far in this decade.

And so come to this latest renewal and the reinstating of the two-test series, the first of which takes place in Adelaide on Sunday.

Irish skipper Aidan O'Shea

Ireland manager Joe Kernan has named a squad of 23. Mayo's Aidan O'Shea will captain his country, with Monaghan's Conor McManus confirmedas vice captain.

In all, 14 counties are represented in the 21-strong panel with Mayo leading the contingent with four players and Kerry next with three.

There are no representatives from the All-Ireland-winning Dublin team, with on-going club commitments, work and need for a rest cited as the reasons.

Dr Crokes overcame Clonmel at the quarter-final stage

After surviving a doughty challenge from Clonmel Commercials a fortnight ago, All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes now find Kilmurry-Ibrickane standing in their way ahead as they seek another provincial final berth.

The Clare outfit, All-Ireland finalists from 2010, retained their county crown when edging out Clondegad 1-14 to 0-14.

With 12 of the 21 players used being over the 30 mark in what was their sixth senior crown in ten years, Kilmurry Ibrickane had sufficient guile and winning know-how to fend off the stubborn challenge from a side appearing in their first final. They'll fancy having a right cut off their Kerry rivals on Sunday afternoon.

Nemo Rangers welcome Adare to Mallow

The other Munster semi-final sees Cork's Nemo Rangers take on Limerick champions Adare in Mallow.

After a replay, Nemo finally got the better of St Finbarr's to claim a 20th Cork title, though they had to survive a late rally from their opponents.

After winning county intermnediate and senior titles in successive years, Adare now look to make further progression. Their panel comprises many dual players, and it takes a bit of juggling.

Speaking to GAA.ie, chairman Joe Hannon, father of Limerick hurling star Declan, said: You would have about eight or 10 in both panels, they may not all be starting.

"You might have five starters and five subs, but it has worked. They are a young side and it doesn't matter whether it is rugby, football, soccer or hurling they just want to get on, to do it.

"We've never really had any great issue with it for the last few years. People play the games, that is it, we just encourage that. So it never has hindered us so far."

Champions wary of Brigid's retribution

Jason Leonard celebrates scoring Corofin's second goal against St Brigid's in the 2016 Connacht final

Corofin and St Brigid's met in last year's Connacht club final, a game where the Galway champions ran out comfortable winners by 14 points. That said Corofin boss Kevin O'Brien is cautious ahead of this latest renewal.

Speaking in the Galway Adveriser he said: "We have had some great battles down through the years with St Brigid's and they have won their fair share of them.

We have a lot of respect for them and they were All-Ireland club champions a few years ago too. We have no doubt that they will be gunning for some retribution after last year's defeat."

Galway enjoyed a great start last year with an early goal from Michael Farragher.

"That gave us a great platform and we were well up at half time, but every game is different and nobody can be sure how next Sunday will turn out," O'Brien added.

"There is a big prize at stake and we want to get back to another Connacht final if we can. Frankie Dolan and his squad will be coming to Tuam to win, and we will need big performances all over the field and a lot of intensity and hard work on and off the ball if we are going to beat them. There are no easy games at this stage of the season."

Barry Moran in action against Mohill

Last weekend, Castlebar Mitchels eventually saw off the defiant challenge of Mohill to set up a date with Sligo's Tourlestrane in the other semi-final.

With three quarters of the game gone the sides were level after Mohill had stitched four points in a row to put the game right in the melting pot.

But Mitchels, who had been lacklustre up to then and struggled to break Mohill down, found another gear in the final quarter.

They kicked seven points in a row to put to bed any notions of a shock result.

Action from the Sligo final where Tourlestrane defeated Eastern Harps

Eamonn O'Hara, along with his former county colleague, Gerry McGowan, will be looking to cause an upset at MacHale Park. Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Tourlestrane PRO Jacqueline Kennedy stressed the importance of the side not "falling down" in Castlebar.

"I know we are playing the underdog card and that Mitchels are a big name, but we have got to make a real impression again in Connacht. It’s been a while since a Sligo team (Curry in 2008) got to a final," she said.

"We just didn’t turn up against Mitchels last year. We have to on Sunday. Home advantage doesn’t always work.

"You have the Child of Prague in everyone’s garden hoping for a fine day. In saying that, a wet day might suit. Whatever the elements, we have to be ready."

Leinster quarters

Not much quality was on view when St Vincent's retained their Dublin crown against Ballymun on the Bank Holiday Monday. They begin their quest to retain their provincial honours away to Rathnew in Aughrim.

The other three quarter-finals see Mullinalaghta from Longford up against St Loman's of Westmeath. O'Moore Park is the setting for the clash of Portlaoise and Moorefield, while Simonstown from Meath head south to take on Wexford champions Starlights.