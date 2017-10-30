St Vincent's 1-08 Ballymun Kickhams 0-08

Diarmuid Connolly fired St Vincent's to yet another Dublin club SFC title, their fourth in five seasons, with a terrific early goal that ultimately separated the sides.

Dublin's experienced forward blasted home in the 13th minute and added an important point to help the Brian Mullins managed side capture back to back crowns.

It was a surprisingly poor quality clash between two heavyweight north-side rivals though Vincent's won't care about that after capturing their 28th title.

Evergreen attacker Tomas Quinn and ex-Mayo forward Enda Varley both weighed in with 0-2 at Parnell Park while goalkeeper Michael Savage pulled off a crucial late save.

Vincent's will play Rathnew of Wicklow in the Leinster club championship on November 12 but for Ballymun it's yet more final heartache.

13: GOAL!

They have one of the most star studded sides in the country including Dublin stars Dean Rock, James McCarthy, Philly McMahon and John Small yet have won just one title since 1985.

Ballymun came into the contest as favourites with a whopping 19 All-Ireland senior medals in their ranks including five-time winners McCarthy and McMahon.

In fact, Paddy Carr's side were installed as favourites for the Leinster title from the moment they beat St Brigid's comfortably in the quarter-finals.

They followed that win up by dismantling Kilmacud Crokes with ease in the semi-finals and looked in good shape to end their mini-title drought.

But it was all Vincent's in the opening half and they should have led by much more than just 1-04 to 0-04 at half-time.

Veteran Quinn had a shot blocked off the line by Jarlath Curley in the 10th minute and also dropped two kicks short from placed balls.

Quinn then hit the post in the 23rd minute as the Ballymun defence found itself under siege.

Connolly was terrific for Vincent's in the first-half and went head to head with McMahon, an individual battle that memorably came to blows in 2013.

Connolly won this duel hands down and remarkably had a hand in 1-03 of that first-half 1-04 haul for Vincent's.

His goal stemmed from a McMahon error when his attempted solo was intercepted by a Vincent's player and played to Connolly.

He still had plenty to do but raced clear and applied a terrific left-footed finish inside the goalkeeper's right post.

Connolly also fisted a point and played the final passes to Gavin Burke and Craig Wilson for scores, nudging the local outfit 1-04 to 0-02 clear after 25 minutes.

Ballymun struggled to get their big players into the game and it was Carl Keeley that ended a 15-minute barren streak with a great point from the right wing.

McCarthy, a contender for the Footballer of the Year award after a great season in Dublin's midfield, then won a free that Rock converted.

Without playing anything close to their potential, and having been under pressure for most of the half, Ballymun still only trailed by three at the break.

They got the margin down to two after points from Rock and Jason Whelan with 20 minutes to go.

But that was as good as it got for the 2012 champions who winced as Quinn finally got on the mark with back to back points, reopening a four-point lead.

There was drama in the 51st minute when Carl Keeley played a neat one-two with Rock but his shot was tipped onto the post and over by Savage.

It was a hugely important save that left Vincent's three ahead - and neither side scored again in the remaining 15 minutes of game time.

St Vincent's: M Savage; C Wilson (0-01), M Concarr, J Curley; B Egan, G Brennan, Cameron Diamond; L Galvin, N Mullins; G Burke (0-01), S Carthy (0-01), Cormac Diamond; E Varley (0-02, 0-01f), D Connolly (1-01), T Quinn (0-02, 0-01f).

Subs: D Murphy for Galvin (h/t), R Trainor for Varley (43), J Feeney for Burke (50), Tiernan Diamond for Cormac Diamond (58), E Fennell for Mullins (63), L Sheehy for Cameron Diamond (65).

Ballymun Kickhams: E Comerford; A Hubbard, P McMahon, E Dolan; C Keeley (0-02), J Small, J Burke; J McCarthy, A Elliott; J Whelan (0-02), D Rock (0-03, 0-03f), K Leahy; E O'Neill, P Small (0-01), D Byrne.

Subs: C Hulton for Leahy (45), T Furman for O'Neill (58).

Referee: D O'Connor (Fingal Ravens).