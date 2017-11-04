Castlebar Mitchels 0-16 Mohill 0-11

Heavy favourites Castlebar Mitchels eventually saw off the defiant challenge of Mohill in today's Connacht club semi-final in MacHale Park, Castlebar.

With three quarters of the game gone the sides were level after Mohill had stitched four points in a row to put the game right in the melting pot.

But Mitchels, who had been lacklustre up to then and struggled to break Mohill down, found another gear in the final quarter.

They kicked seven points in a row to put to bed any notions of a shock result.

And Mitchels were deserving of their victory with the greater possession throughout the hour.

But the Leitrim champions were resourceful, scoring with 65 percent of their shots (compared to Mitchels at 53 percent) and were very purposeful in what they were about.

They got bodies back to good effect, spoiled countless Mitchels attacks and then exploited the space left in the other half on the counter attack.

After trailing 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time, it looked ominous for Mohill when Mitchels kicked points from Barry Moran and Danny Kirby in the 35th and 36th minutes to go four up.

But Mohill had other ideas. Oisin Madden, Keith Beirne (free), Ronan Kennedy and another Beirne free had them level and we had a game on our hands.

Ronan Kennedy, Keith Beirne and rampaging centre-half back Caillin Canning were all causing Mitchels trouble while a lot of Mitchels players were struggling to find form.

But Ger McDonagh, the Mitchels full-back who kicked the crucial point in their county final win over Ballintubber, again came forward to kick a vital score and that set Mitchels on the road.

Neil Douglas, quiet up until then, kicked three crucial points to follow while Cian Costello (2) and Aidan Walsh all pointed in this purple patch (Walsh's goal effort well pushed over by Padraig Tighe).

Seven points in a row turned what looked like a sticky situation for Mitchels into a comfortable win.

The final scores would be Mohill's, with two frees from Beirne, but they were purely of the consolation variety.

Mitchels did start the game well and were two points up inside five minutes from Ray O'Malley and Barry Moran. Mohill were struggling to get out of their own half but gradually settled and three successive points in three minutes from Keith Beirne (two frees) put the Leitrim men in front on 12 minutes.

The home team went in front again with points from Cian Costello and a David Stenson free.

Mitchels were, however, finding it hard to break down Mohill's mass defence and lost a lot of possession from errant handpasses.

The space was there for Mohill when they attacked. The lively Ronan Kennedy, who was fouled for Beirne's two frees, kicked a point from play and then Keith Keegan had a great goal chance when a penetrative run from Caillin Canning broke the line. However Keegan's shot went over, rather than under, Rory Byrne's crossbar.

It was Mohill's last score of the half and Mitchels started to make more of their possession dominance. Two David Stenson frees and an Eoghan O'Reilly point from out the country put Mitchels 0-7 to 0-5 in front at the break and it would have been more had Padraig Tighe not saved well at the feet of Mayo senior player Danny Kirby.

It got closer before Mitchels pulled away but they will know they will need to be better if they want to win a Connacht crown.

Castlebar have won Connacht in three of their last four provincial campaigns. The exception was last year where Corofin beat them in a semi-final, after extra-time.

Corofin are still standing but next up for the Mitchels is a Connacht club semi-final against Sligo champions Tourlestrane next weekend.

Castlebar Mitchels: R Byrne; N McCarney, G McDonagh (0-1), D Newcombe; P Durcan, E O'Reilly (0-1), R O'Malley (0-1); A Walsh (0-1), B Moran (0-2); C Costello (0-3), D Kirby (0-1), J Durcan; D Stenson (0-3, fs), N Douglas (0-3), C Kyne.

Subs: S Irwin for McCarney (51mins), A O'Boyle for Walsh (56mins), M Towey for O'Malley (58mins), M McCormack for Moran (61mins).

Mohill: P Tighe; S McGowan, R Gallagher, J Mitchell; D Gordon, C Canning, C Kennedy; D McLoughlin, S Quinn; D Beck, O Madden (0-1), K Keegan (0-1); R Kennedy (0-2), K Beirne (0-7, 6fs), A McLoughlin.

Subs: D Mitchell for D Gordon (inj. 28mins), R Gordon for Beck (53mins), E Harkin for Madden (57mins).

Referee: Marty Duffy (Sligo)