Joe Kernan has confirmed that he will be calling time on his managerial career after Ireland’s International Rules tour of Australia.

The Armagh man’s trophy cabinet holds county, provincial, national and international honours.

The 63-year-old led Crossmaglen Rangers to Armagh, Ulster and All-Ireland club success three times.

He was the man who led Armagh to the Holy Grail, their famous Sam Maguire win in 2002.

He has taken charge of and won with Ulster in the inter-provincial series.

Two years ago he oversaw the national side as they claimed the Cormac McAnallen trophy with a four-point win over Australia at Croke Park in the one-match series.

But, he says, even another comeback with Rangers would not tempt him back to the sidelines.

"No, definitely not," he told the BBC.

"I’ve done my time. Sometimes you can overstay your welcome but hopefully I got out in time.

"Now that I’ve done it, the four things that I wanted to do – club, county, province and Ireland. It’s a great way to finish off but I think that is me finished after this.

"My handicap on the golf will be going down."

He also revealed that life could have been much different had he emigrated, a step he very nearly took.

He added: "Thirty-five years ago I was heading to Australia, there was no work here [but] I decided to stay.

"It was the best decision I ever made. To have the family that I have, the club that I have, the county and now managing your country.

"You couldn’t ask for anything more."

The Adelaide Oval will host a cricket game ahead of the first Test

Ireland face Australia in two games, in Adelaide on 12 November and six days later in Perth, with both live on RTÉ television.

Kernan has had to deal with injuries to key players like Lee Keegan, and must also select from a panel missing any of the All-Ireland champions after a number of Dublin players declined to tour for a variety of reasons.

The latest disruption comes in the form of an England cricket match taking place at the Adelaide Oval.

"Normally you get the captain’s run the day before but because the cricket match is on on the Saturday we don’t even get out on the pitch," he said.

"So we won’t see the surroundings until the day of the match, which is disappointing but it’s another obstacle that I’m sure we’ll cope with."