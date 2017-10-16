Confirmation on the extension of Éamonn Fitzmaurice's stint as Kerry manager to 2020 has been delayed by Ex-Hurricane Ophelia.

The 2014 All-Ireland winning manager was due to have his position, secure until 2018, extended by two years at tonight's County Board meeting only for the weather to intervene.

The meeting, scheduled for 8pm in Austin Stack Park, Tralee, at 8pm, will now take place on Wednesday.

Fitzmaurice's reappointment, unanimously supported by the executive committee, is expected to be approved by club delegates after Fitzmaurice led Kerry to the last four, where they were beaten in a replay by Mayo.

If you can safely get your ball stop nets dropped please do so pic.twitter.com/sam8AuPNyk — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) October 16, 2017

Ophelia has wreaked havoc in the South West. Turner's Cross in Cork City has lost a portion of its roof, putting Tuesday's refixed potential title clinching fixture between Cork City and Derry City in doubt.

All round the country, club's are working to secure their grounds and equipment as the island is battered by its worst storm in decades.