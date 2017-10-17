Turner's Cross has suffered serious damage due to Hurricane Ophelia with the roof partially collapsing on one of the stands but the FAI have confirmed that the Cork City game against Derry City will go ahead this evening.

In a statement the FAI said: "following severe weather conditions, the game was moved from Monday, October 16 to Tuesday, and structural damage did occur at Turner's Cross, resulting in the Derrynane Stand being closed for the game.

"An engineer visited the ground on Monday afternoon and while damage was done to a particular section, the rest of the stadium was not affected.

"The engineer approved the fixture proceeding once the necessary works are completed on Tuesday morning in clearing debris and the Derrynane Stand remaining closed."

Part of the St Anne's end roof has collapsed as a result of the high winds.

Think Kenny Shiels will get his wish pic.twitter.com/teOpHfOhBx — Alan Smith (@alansmith90) October 16, 2017

A tree has also fallen on the road outside the Cross.

A fallen tree on the road outside Turner's Cross. Blocked road as a result. #HurricaneOpheila #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/4RaoheYg6q — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 16, 2017

The game will be live on RTÉ with coverage starting at 7pm.