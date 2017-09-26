Michael Ryan has agreed a new three-year term to remain in charge of the Tipperary hurlers, while his football counterpart Liam Kearns has been ratified for at least another two seasons.

A county board meeting in Thurles, it was confirmed that Ryan will be in place until the conclusion of the 2020 season.

The Upperchurch-Drombane man's first season in charge in 2016 ended in glory with Liam MacCarty success over Kilkenny, while this year the Premier County lost to eventual champions Galway by a point in a memorable All-Ireland semi-final.

Ryan will again by coach Declan Fanning, and selectors John Madden and Conor Stakelum.

Kerry native Kearns has committed to another two years in charge of the footballers.

The former Limerick and Laois manager enjoyed a dream first year in charge when they reached an unlikely All-Ireland semi-final, and last season earned promotion to Division Two of the Allianz League.

Tipperary’s 2011 All-Ireland minor winning manager David Power will take charge of the U20 footballers next year.