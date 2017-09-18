The homecoming for the 2017 All-Ireland football champions Dublin will take place at Smithfield Square at 6.30pm this evening.

Jim Gavin's side completed a hat-trick of All-Ireland wins after edging out Mayo by a single point in Sunday's final at Croke Park.

Dublin City Council will host the homecoming for the team, backroom staff, Dublin county board and the True Blue Dubs.

Access to the event is from North King Street, Friary Avenue and Thundercut Alley. Those attending are advised to obey the event signage and stewards instructions. An access map is available here.

The council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly alcohol-free event.

Fans should note that the Smithfield Luas Stop may be closed between 6pm and 8pm. The Four Courts and Museum stops will remain open during this time.

Elsewhere, the victorious Kerry minors will be welcomed in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney this evening at 5:30pm.