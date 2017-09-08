For the second consecutive season, Kilkenny and Cork will contest the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior final.

Much has changed however since their 2016 meeting. Firstly, Kilkenny are no longer hampered by an O'Duffy Cup drought. Their victory last year brought a 22-year wait for senior success to an end, while for Cork, the result brought their drive for a third triumph on the bounce to a halt.

The impact of that result has brought about a role-reversal between the sides, with Kilkenny profiting hugely from that timely All-Ireland breakthrough. They retained their Division 1 National League title, while also claiming Leinster honours on their way back to Croke Park.

For Cork, the change in fortune has left their trophy cabinet looking rather bare this season. After losing the league final to the Cats, they were subsequently defeated by Limerick in the Munster decider.

The momentum which Kilkenny will take from that successful run of results could prove to be a decisive factor in the final.

The fitness of Cork stalwart Gemma O'Connor remains in considerable doubt ahead of the crunch tie. The resident defender was hauled off in the 46th minute of their semi-final victory over Galway with an injury.

Paudie Murray's side will be hopeful that she will recover in time for Sunday's clash, and her absence could pose significant problems for them against Kilkenny.

Alternatively, her loss could galvanise the team and the leadership of captain Rena Buckley, Ashling Thompson and Orla Cotter could inspire them to victory.

Cork's Gemma O'Connor in action during the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Final.

Irrespective of whether or not O'Connor features on the day, Cork will have to negate the influence of Kilkenny defender Anne Dalton to strengthen their chances of coming out on top.

Dalton was named the player of the match in their semi-final victory over Dublin for her performance as sweeper, which illustrates the level of dominance she holds in that role.

While teams like Waterford and Wexford have achieved mixed results with this tactic in hurling, the Kilkenny camogie team seem to be reaping more rewards from it.

And with Dalton patrolling the skies of their defensive area, Cork are likely to avoid aiming high balls into their forward line, and look to carry possession down the wings instead.

Both sides registered some emphatic wins in the group stages of the All-Ireland championship.

Cork marginally edges the head to head in this regard, taking a clean sweep of victories against Tipperary, Wexford and Offaly. More importantly, they also atoned for their defeat in the Munster final with a 1-27 0-11 win over Limerick, before progressing to the semi-final stages.

Kilkenny put up an almost equally impressive run of results, with just one slip up against Clare, who held them to a draw back in July.

Ann Downey's side go into this final in unfamiliar territory as reigning champions but have the momentum going into this game.

Meanwhile, Cork are looking to reclaim their place at the top of the heap.

All-Ireland championship paths to the final:

Kilkenny - Group 1

10/06/2017: Waterford 0-06 2-15 Kilkenny (W)

1/07/2017: Kilkenny1-14 3-08 Clare (D)

8/07/2017: Galway 1-08 2-10 Kilkenny (W)

22/07/2017: Kilkenny 3-13 0-08 Dublin (W)

19/08/2017 (Semi-Final): Dublin 0-09 2-11 Kilkenny (W)

Cork - Group 2

10/06/2017: Tipperary 1-07 1-16 Cork (W)

24/06/2017: Cork 1-27 0-11 Limerick (W)

1/07/2017: Cork 3-18 0-09 Wexford (W)

15/07/2017: Offaly 0-11 1-13 Cork (W)

19/08/2017: Cork 2-09 1-09 Galway (W)

