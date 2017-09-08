SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER

All-Ireland U21HC final

1500 Kilkenny v Limerick, Semple Stadium

All-Ireland U21HC B final

1300 Kerry v Wicklow, Semple Stadium

SUNDAY 10 SEPTEMBER

Liberty Insurance senior camogie final

1600 Cork v Kilkenny, Croke Park

Liberty Insurance intermediate camogie final

1400 Cork v Meath, Croke Park

Liberty Insurance Premier junior camogie final

1200 Dublin v Westmeath, Croke Park

ONLINE:

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1430 on Saturday and from 1200 on Sunday.

TV:

Saturday: Live coverage of U21 hurling finals from 1255 on TG4 - Kilkenny v Limerick also live on GAAGO. Sunday: Live coverage of the camogie finals on the Sunday Game Live on RTÉ2 from 1330.

Highlights of the weekend's GAA action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2130.

RADIO:

Live commentary and updates on the intermediate and senior camogie finals on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER:

Cool and breezy with sunny spells and passing showers over the weekend. Highest temperatures 13 to 17 degrees Celsius, coolest across Atlantic counties. For more info go met.ie.

Limerick and Kilkenny eye U21 spoils

Semple Stadium in Thurles is the setting for the eagerly awaited U21 hurling decider involving Kilkenny and Limerick. Both sides have never met in this grade before, adding further to the intrigue before a ball is thrown in.

Limerick have been the favourites and, indeed the red-hot favourites at that, to regain the crown they won in 2015. Many of those who will be on duty on Saturday afternoon were also involved when the county defeated Wexford two years ago.

The Shannonsiders are chasing a sixth title and have never lost a final.

Pat Donnelly's side claimed Munster honours with wins over Tipperary, Clare and Cork - good preparation then for an All-Ireland semi-final date with Galway.

In what turned out to be a match to savour in Semple, a strong finish from Limerick in which they hit four points without reply in added time, saw them advance.

Aaron Gillane fired over eight points on the day, while Peter Casey and Barry Murphy were among the goals.

Kilkenny go in search of a 12th U21 title and a first since 2008.

Under the management of Eddie Brennan, the Black and Amber were in cruise control as they regained the Leinster title after a comfortable win over Wexford.

They then didn't learn much when ripping Derry to shreds in the semi-final on a 8-35 to 0-07 scoreline. The rout prompted Brennan to say afterwards that maybe the time is right to change the format of the competition. He told TG4: "If we want to have a look at a potentially scrapping the provincial championships and making an open draw, maybe this is the competition for that.

"You put everyone into the hat and maybe 16 teams or whatever it is and filter down so you’re going to have four real quality quarter-finals."

"I think an open draw is better, I know the Munster Championship, there is a lot of people attached to it and I’m respectful of that but, for me, you’re trying to knock it around in your head and say what is the best way forward with this."

As to here and now, we look forward to the conclusion of this year's competition and the prospect of a quality match.

It may not be a reliable barometer now, but three years in the All-Ireland minor final, Kilkenny defeated Limerick by four points.

Cats look to retain camogie cream

The Camogie Association will no doubt be hoping for a healthy attendance at Croke Park for this year's Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie finals

The days gets underway with the meeting of Dublin and Westmeath in the junior final at 12pm. The Dubs will be looking to add to their National League Division 3 title, while the midlanders eye successive wins over their opponents after a one-point win in the group stage

At 2pm, Cork and Meath will square up in the intermediate decider. With just a single defeat in the group stages the Rebels then impressed with an emphatic semi-final win over a Derry side littered with senior experience.

They will face a Meath outfit making their first intermediate final appearance and who are unbeaten in this year’s championship with only a draw against Down in the group stages, the only blemish on their record.

The Royals then beat Kildare by just two points to earn their place at GAA HQ.

And then at 4pm, in what is a repeat of last year's senior final, Cork and Kilkenny will battle it out for the O'Duffy Cup.

After the Munster side claimed back-to-back All-Irelands in 2014 and '15, it was the Black and Amber who ended their treble aspirations with a 1-13 to 1-08 victory in last year's decider. Ann Downey's side followed up on that success when defeating the same opposition in the Division 1 final on 23 April.

Onwards to the championship and both sides topped their respective groups. Kilkenny were then paired with Dublin in the All-Ireland semi - match they were expected to win comfortably. However, David Herity's side put up a tough resistance. It was only in the third minute of injury time however, when substitutes Jenny Reddy and Jenny Clifford combined for the latter to goal that the Cats could relax completely, having been severely tested.

Cork withstood a frantic last-quarter rally from Galway to return to the final after a three-point victory on the 19 August.

Last year’s runners-up looked to be cruising when points from Katrina Mackey and Hannah Looney within two minutes of the resumption pushed them eight clear.

Astonishingly however, they went 28 minutes without a score and only managed one further point as Galway, driven forward by Aoife Donohue, edged back into proceedings.

Cork lost Gemma O’Connor to an ankle injury in the 46th minute and three minutes later, Galway’s powerful sub Niamh Hanniffy goaled to reduce the margin to three.

Donohue slotted a free nine minutes from the end of regulation time and Galway were making all of the running but Cork defended magnificently, Rena Buckley, Chloe Sigerson and Ashling Thompson ensuring that the Tribeswomen would not find another goal.

CORK

All-Ireland titles: 26

Top scorer in the championship: Orla Cotter (1-28)

They have conceded the least goals in the championship (2)

Path to the final:

Group 2

10/06/2017 - Tipperary 1-7 Cork 1-16

24/06/2017 - Cork 1-27 Limerick 0-11

01/07/2017 - Cork 3-18 Wexford 0-9

15/07/2017 - Offaly 0-11 Cork 1-13

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland semi-final

19/08/2017 - Cork 2-9 Galway 1-9

KILKENNY

All-Ireland titles: 13

The side boast the strongest defence in championship '17 - conceding 4-39

Pats to the final:

Group 1

10/06/2017 Waterford 0-6 Kilkenny 2-15

01/07/2017 Kilkenny 1-14 Clare 3-8

08/07/2017 Galway 1-8 Kilkenny 2-10

22/07/2017 Kilkenny 3-13 Dublin 0-8

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final

19/08/2017 - Kilkenny 2-11 Dublin 0-9