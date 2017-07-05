Kilkenny 0-30 Wexford 1-14

Kilkenny cruised to a comfortable 13-point point victory over a disappointing Wexford in the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster Under-21 Hurling Campionship final at Nowlan Park.

Kilkenny, seeking their first provincial title since 2012, controlled the opening 30 minutes having started the game at a blistering pace, leaving Wexford to struggle in most areas of the pitch.

Having struck three points inside the opening six minutes through Sean Morrissey, Richie Leahy - a late introduction to the attack, and an Alan Murphy free, Kilkenny were playing with great composure despite being hauled back to level terms one minute later when Wexford full-forward Sean O’Gorman found the net from an acute angle leaving it 0-03 to 1-00.

However, the goal failed to inspire Wexford as Kilkenny remained in total control, leading 0-07 to 1-01 at the end of the opening quarter, with Leahy picking off two excellent points along with efforts from Jason Cleere and Luke Scanlon.

Wexford needed a response and they received this through a fine Cathal Dunbar point.

Kilkenny, with Luke Scanlon and Pat Lyng controlling midfield, were the dominant side and Wexford were reduced to 14 players after 18 minutes when Brian Quigley was straight red carded following a wild pull.

The home side picked off a further nine points, with Wexford only managing four in between, leaving them with a 0-17 to 1-06 interval lead.

When Joe Coleman pointed a free within one minute of the restart, one expected a Wexford challenge, but it failed to materialise as Kilkenny immediately regained the initiative, sending over a string of unanswered pointed to lead 0-23 to 1-10 at the end of the third quarter.

With Wexford failing miserably to offer a real challenge, it came as no surprise to see Kilkenny pick off scores at will, with Richie Leahy, Luke Scanlon and Sean Morrissey all on target. Wexford, with just five forwards, struggled for scores and never threatened the home side in what was a hugely disappointing display from the Model county.

Kilkenny scorers: A Murphy (5f), R Leahy 0-6 each; S Morrissey, L Scanlon 0-4 each; J Cleere, J Donnelly, J Bergin (2f) 0-2 each; P Lyng, S Walsh, L Blanchfield, B Ryan 0-1 each

Wexford scorers: S O’Gorman 1-0; J Coleman 0-5 frees; R O’Connor, C Dunbar, J Doyle (1f) 0-2 each; J O’Connor, D Codd, H O’Connor 0-1 each

Kilkenny: D Brennan; M. Cody, C Delaney, J Burke; D Mullen, J Cleere, T Walsh; l Scanlon, P Lyng; A Murphy, J Donnelly, S Morissey; R Leahy, l Blanchfield, B Ryan. Sub: R Bergin for Burke (ht); J Bergin for A Murphy (38); E Kenny for Blanchfield (43); J Walsh for Ryan (50); S Walsh for Donnelly (51)

Wexford: D Hughes; C Firman, D Byrne, S Reck; B Quigley, A Maddock, G Molloy; J O’Connor, R White; S Kelly, R O’Connor, J Coleman; C Dunbar, S O’Gorman, H O’Connor. Subs: Jake Firman for Kelly (ht); D C odd for H O’Connor (35); J Doyle for Coleman (40); C Moore for White (44); D Pepper for O’Gorman (47)

Referee: Pat Murphy (Carlow)