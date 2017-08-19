Limerick 2-23 Galway 2-19

Red-hot favourites Limerick came with a strong finish to finally see off the challenge of a brave Galway side 2-23 to 2-19 in a cracking All-Ireland Under-21 semi-final at Semple Stadium.

The sides were level ten times in an entertaining contest in front of a crowd of 6,524 and looked set for extra-time when Evan Niland levelled the sides in the final minute of regular time.

But Limerick showed the benefit of a tough Munster campaign to shoot four unanswered points in the closing stages to see off the challenge of a Galway side playing their first match of the campaign.

More to follow...