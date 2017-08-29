John Evans has been confirmed as the new Wicklow football manager.

The former Tipperary and Roscommon boss takes over from Johnny Magee, who stepped away from the role in June.

Magee had been in charge for three years but called it a day after the Garden County fell to a 2-16 to 3-10 defeat to Laois in Round 1A of the qualifiers, having earlier lost out by five points to Louth in the Leinster Championship.

Kerryman Evans has extensive experience as a coach and a manager at inter-county level with the Rossies and Tipp, leading the Premier's U21 footballers to a Munster title in 2010.

He was also part of Meath's back-room team under Seamus McEnaney - himself linked with the vacant Donegal post - back in 2012 and led Laune Rangers to an All-Ireland senior club crown in 1996.

Evans will confirm his back-room team in the coming weeks.