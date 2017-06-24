Johnny Magee has announced his resignation as Wicklow senior football team manager, RTÉ Sport has learned.

It brings to an end his three-year term in charge of the Garden County, Magee having been appointed in October 2014.

The former Dublin player was initially appointed for two years but that was extended for a further 12 months last year.

Wicklow exited the Championship with a narrow 2-16 to 3-10 defeat by Laois in Round 1A of the qualifiers, having earlier lost out by five points to Louth in the Leinster Championship.

Wicklow also struggled in their League campaign, notching up just one win as they finished second from bottom in Division 4.

Magee has in recent months spoken out strongly against the introduction of the 'Super 8' structure in the Championship, instead proposing a group structure to be introduced following teams' elimination from their provincial championships.