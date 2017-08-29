Seamus McEnaney is understood to have joined the race to be the next Donegal football manager.

Rory Gallagher tendered his resignation with a year remaining in his term at the start of the month, following Donegal's 4-17 to 0-14 qualifier loss to Galway.

The Fermanagh man took the reins from All-Ireland-winning manager Jim McGuinness two years ago, but speculation had been mounting regarding his future following a disappointing 2017 campaign, and he informed the county board of his decision to vacate the role.

Now, the hunt for a new boss begins, and there are five names in the running.

Declan Bonner remains the favourite, but McEnaney, Cathal Corey, Gary McDaid, and Sean Paul Barrett are in the mix.

McEnaney has allowed his name go forward for the job after stepping down from his position with Wexford last week. He said the commute from his home in Carrickmacross in Monaghan to Ferns in Wexford had ground him down.

"It was a 500km round trip," he explained to RTÉ Sport. "I'd leave my house at 3.0pm to head to training and I wouldn't be back again until midnight.

"The driving was the single biggest reason because the county board and the players were top class. We had whatever we needed and the respect, commitment and attitude of the players couldn't be questioned."

The closing date for applications was over the weekend. Interviews are expected to be held next week.