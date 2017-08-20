Donal Vaughan, Ger Cafferkey, Lee Keegan, Seamus O'Shea... the list of Mayo candidates put forward to shackle Kieran Donaghy was long and varied.

Former Mayo midfielder David Brady suggested one of his successors around the middle of the park, Aidan O'Shea, only to be roundly pilloried for the idea.

So @D9BMayo thinks its a great idea to put Aidan O'Shea full back. I'd say Eamon Fitzmaurice hopes that happens. #tacticalgenius — David O'Shea (@jackosham) August 15, 2017

He may have been correct in his prediction, as Stephen Rochford moved the Breaffy powerhouse to the edge of the square early in the first half of the 2-14 to 2-14 All-Ireland SFC semi-final draw, but that is not to say many agreed it was a good idea.

In the end Kerry manager Fitzmaurice was probably quite content with Mayo's tactical gamble - his 34-year-old full-forward was hugely influential and had a hand to play in both his side's goals and saved an off-colour Kingdom from elimination.

Stephen O'Brien goals for @kerry_official as Kieran Donaghy eludes Aidan O'Shea. See the highlights tonight at 9.30pm on the #SundayGame pic.twitter.com/bpmHAi94iv — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 20, 2017

Mayo were spared the expected aerial bombardment, instead Kerry took account of O'Shea's presence on the edge of the square, playing the ball in front of the full-back line. Donaghy repeatedly got out in front of the Mayo man, who Joe Brolly believed looked all at sea in an unfamiliar position.

"Playing full-back is a world away from playing midfield. A good full-back spends a lifetime in there and understands it and you could see Aidan O'Shea was all over the place," said Brolly on The Sunday Game Facebook Live following the drawn match, which will be replayed at 3pm on Saturday.

"It didn't work and Donaghy was the crucial influence from Kerry's perspective and they wouldn't have survived in the game without him. He set up 2-4 and scored a point himself and was very dominant in there," added the former Derry forward.

Colm O'Rourke agreed that Mayo could not play O'Shea at full-back again next Saturday if they hope to record their first Championship win over Kerry in 21 years... but that brings us back to the question of who should play full-back?