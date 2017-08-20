The replay of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final between Mayo and Kerry will take place this Saturday at 3pm in Croke Park.

The sides played out a thrilling 2-14 to 2-14 draw this afternoon and will do it all again on Saturday, with Dublin v Tyrone the following day.

It's the second time in recent years that Mayo and Kerry have finished level in a semi-final with Kerry coming out on top in a replay in 2014 in Limerick.

Television and radio coverage of the game will be confirmed shortly.