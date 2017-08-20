A brilliant All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Mayo ended all square, and as the dust settled, it was quickly time to address the burning question: who'll come out on top in the replay?

The Sunday Game panel had their say in RTÉ Sport's exclusive Facebook Live post-match analysis and were split in their predictions for the rematch in six days' time.

Colm O'Rourke believes Mayo will land a knockout blow on the flawed Kingdom: "I'm going to stick with Mayo. I thought they'd win the game because I've been saying all along that this is a Kerry team with serious flaws in it. Maybe they will now remedy some of them but I think the impetus and the whole energy is with Mayo."

In response, Joe Brolly asked if Mayo had really addressed their own recurring problems: "We say that every year and yet they always lose! What was different there today?

"They were three points up twice in the second half, three points up in the first half. And as soon as they had these leads they evaporated very quickly. They weren't able to hold them for any length of time. What have we seen here today? We come away uneasily thinking, 'they're not going to win, because they don't know how to'."

Pat Spillane tentatively backed his native county to get over the line, but "not with any huge amount of confidence", saying: "Up to today Mayo couldn't put away the opposition three times in 70 minutes: Derry, Cork, Roscommon.

"In the replays or extra-times they finished the business. I think for next Saturday they're going to come across probably a different Kerry animal; a Kerry animal that will be at the pace; a Kerry animal that will be hurting and that will have learned a lot.

"I'll be putting the tenner on Kerry but it's not with any huge amount of confidence."

The replay throws in at HQ on Saturday, 3pm.