SUNDAY 20 AUGUST

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

1530 Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park

All-Ireland MFC semi-final

1330 Kerry v Cavan, Croke Park

Rejuvenated Mayo look to break Kerry hoodoo

It's football the Wild Atlantic way in Croke Park as Kerry and Mayo go head-to-head in the latest instalment of this old rivalry #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/5tywzKFmed — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 19, 2017

At the start of the championship, the smart money would have been on Kerry and Mayo meeting in the first of the All-Ireland senior semi-finals.

That has come to pass, and while the Kingdom came through the front door, the westerners, just like last season had to navigate the back-door route before reaching this penultimate stage.

Indeed, Stephen Rochford's side hit a few road bumps along the way, with Derry and Cork taking them to extra time before they needed another day out against Roscommon in the last round.

After the drawn game against the Rossies it was felt that Mayo had lost their place at the top table and that the 'top four' had now become the 'top three'. But then they pulverised their neighbours on the August Bank Holiday and all the talk is again about the leading quartet and how far ahead of the pack they are.

It's a fickle world!

Kerry have reached this stage relatively untested, though Clare did ask a few questions of them in the Munster semi-final. Subsequent games against Cork and Galway proved to somewhat flat affairs, more so the encounter with the Tribesemen - a game enlivened by Kieran Donaghy's influence at the edge of the square and Kerry leakiness at the back that Galway did not exploit.

Sunday's encounter will evoke memories of the counties' last meeting three years ago - a gripping last-four exchange that went to a replay at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

It took extra time to sort things out on Shannonside in a game where James O'Donoghue converted two penalties and Mayo 'keeper Rob Hennelly came up just short with the final kick of the game in normal time.

Kerry prevailed on a 3-16 to 3-13 scoreline. Three week's later they were All-Ireland champions.

Mayo, not for the first time, would ruefully reflect on what might have been. Much of their ire would focus on the performance of referee Cormac Reilly and his handling of the drawn game.

A chorus of disapproval was led by fan Mick Barrett as he attempted to make his feelings known to the Meath official late on.

Mick subsequently got a year's ban from all GAA activities.

Kerry are the bookies favourites to reach another final and so continue a winning run in the championship against the Green and Red that goes back to 1997.

Mayo last beat Kerry in the championship in 1996, winning an All- Ireland semi-final by 2-13 to 1-10. They have met on seven occasions in the championship since then, with the Kingdom winning six times while there was one draw.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice is in his fifth season as Kerry manager, leading them to Munster titles in 2013-2014-2015-16-17 and to the 2014 All-Ireland .The county's championship record under Fitzmaurice reads: Played 24; Won 19, Drew 2, Lost 3. All three defeats came against Dublin in the 2013 and 2016 semi-finals and the 2015 final.

Stephen Rochford is in his second season as Mayo boss. Their championship record under him ireads Played 15, Won 11, Drew 1, Lost 3.

The Green and Red are bidding to reach the All-Ireland final via the qualifiers for a second successive year.

Other than Dublin (2013 and 2016), the last county to beat Kerry in an All-Ireland semi-final was Tyrone in 2003.

The Munster side are bidding to reach the All-Ireland final for the 11th time since the turn of Millennium and for the fourth time in seven seasons (2011-14-15). while their Connacht rivals are trying to reach the deciderl for the fourth time in six seasons (2012-13-16).

Views from either side

John Maughan (Mayo): "There was something different in their attitude in the replay against Roscommon.

"The Mayo mindset was in a different space. They might have been a little bit complacent going into the drawn game as they would have always felt they would have been better than Roscommon.

"They got the shock of their lives and were very lucky to survive, but the last day, it was the most complete performance we have seen out of this Mayo team, certainly in this championship year.

"There’s a steeliness, the fitness levels have improved, there’s a more cohesive approach and effort from the team. It appears to be coming right at the right time.

"I think we have a right good chance."

Tomás Ó Sé (Kerry):

"Our defence is an area Mayo will be looking at because they created six or seven good goal chances the last day with their running defence.

"They obviously had licence to get forward. You had Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle, Chris Barrett coming forward, Lee Keegan is back, they have players that can trouble Kerry.

"I think Kerry will have their homework done properly and will try and stop these fellas making their runs from far out."

