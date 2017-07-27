Irish-language commentary will be available for this Sunday's televised GAA matches on RTÉ Sport.

Commentary options in both Irish and English will be provided on the remainder of the Championship, including Sunday’s All-Ireland Football Championship quarter-finals.

The commentary will be provided by Garry Mac Donncha, with football analysis from former Kerry All-Ireland winning captain, Dara Ó Cinnéide, and hurling insight from the captain of the 1985 Offaly All-Ireland winning team, Pat Fleury.

"This is a significant step for us and is a reflection of RTÉ’s commitment to Irish-language broadcasting," said RTÉ Group Head of Irish Language, Rónán Mac Con Iomaire.

"We began providing the dual-language commentary option two years ago with only two matches, and we are delighted to be now in a position to provide 10 matches as Gaeilge to the Irish public."

Instructions on how to access Irish language commentary

SAORVIEW:

On the 'select language' section you can select 'Irish' and then select 'OK'.

SKY:

If you are a Sky customer, go to the help section and select 'switch audio description off'.

Using your remote control press the 'services' button.

Go to 'system setup' [or depending on your TV, this section could be called 'options'] and look for 'language & subtitles' [likewise depending on the TV this could be called 'Accessibility'].

Select that and you will be asked for your favourite language (select Irish).

Once that is done you can select 'Save New Settings'.



Return to Help menu and select 'Switch Audio Description ON'.

ÉIR:

Go to the Menu section.

You can then enter Settings by selecting OK.



From there you are looking for 'Select Display Format'.

Once you select that you will have to find 'Default Audio Track'.

Once there, you should select 'Irish'

VIRGIN MEDIA: Horizon box - Select Subtitles & A/V - Audio - Gle-Stereo

DA4 box - Preference Settings - Settings - Soundtrack Language - Irish