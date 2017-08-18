Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice is wary of running into a Croke Park ambush against a Mayo side he feels are again peaking at just the right time.

For the second year running, the Green and Red were dispatched by Galway in Connacht but, just like last season, they have progressed further than their provincial rivals.

They pitch up for the semi-final on Sunday after a sometimes nervy qualifier run and quarter-final replay win over Roscommon.

Only Fitzmaurice's league champions now stand in the way of Mayo appearing in back-to-back All-Ireland finals after last year's replay heartache against Dublin.

"Last year they were similar," he told RTÉ Sport. "They took a while to get going after being beaten in the Connacht championship but really found their form when they got to Croke Park.

"In particular for the two All-Irelands, where they were outstanding and very unlucky not to win.

"They seem to be coming on a similar run at a similar time this year where they're timing it perfectly. They were very impressive in the quarter-final replay.

"We've massive respect for Mayo and we know that to win the game we'll have to be at our best. If we're not we'll be beaten, it's as simple as that."

"We'll be hoping we won't be lethargic on Sunday"

Kerry failed to shoot the lights out in a last-eight victory over the Tribesmen that the Lixnaw man admits was 'lethargic'.

"There were aspects of our performance that were very lethargic but there were also some good aspects," he said.

"Like I said on the day, when you win a quarter-final by eight points, you take it, run out the gate and get ready for a semi-final.

"It's as simple as that but we'll be hoping we won't be lethargic on Sunday."

Those concerns aside, Fitzmaurice is optimistic his charges can prevail and reach a third final under his tenure.

"Any time you're going into a semi-final, there's going to be a bit of apprehension there," he said.

"Our chances are 50-50, we're playing against one of the top teams in the country. It'll be a ferocious battle.

"But the mood is positive. We are where we want to be: the last four, playing big games at this time of year in Croke Park.

"We're really looking forward to the game but know we have to be at our best if we want to win."

Live coverage of Kerry v Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final on The Sunday Game, RTÉ Two from 2.45pm.

Live radio commentary on that game plus updates on Kerry v Cavan in the MFC semi-final on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2.00pm.

Live blog on the day's football action on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App from 1pm.