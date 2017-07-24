Dublin hurler David Treacy says that the atmosphere in the Dublin hurlers' dressing room was good under Ger Cunningham.

Cunningham resigned as Dublin manager on Saturday after three years at the helm.

The 1986 Hurler of the Year said it had been "an honour and a privilege" to manage the Dublin senior hurlers and he also addressed the rumours of player discontent that abounded during his spell in charge.

"There has been a lot of speculation about different aspects of Dublin hurling over the last few months. For the record every decision that my backroom team and I made was always in the best interests of Dublin senior hurling."

Under Cunningham, Dublin reached the All-Ireland quarter-final in 2015 but the final year of his reign was blighted by the self-imposed exiles of scores of prominent players.

In the past year, a couple of notable ex-players had begun to speak openly in the media alleging tension between players and management.

However, speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, where he was helping to conduct the draw for the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals, Dublin marksman Treacy said that the atmosphere among the players was good during Cunningham's reign.

"We might have known (of the resignation) a couple of days before.

"Ger was the best of gentlemen on and off the pitch and I personally wanted to take this opportunity. thank him for what he has done.

"I suppose it's not great looking from the outside in.

"But speaking from the players' dressing room, the atmosphere was good. And he hasn't left it in (the state) people are saying he has.

"Personally I'd like to thank him for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future."