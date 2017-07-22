Ger Cunningham has stepped down as Dublin hurling manager after three years at the helm.

The Dubs were hammered 2-28 to 1-17 by Galway in the Leinster SHC quarter-finals back in May and went on to suffer a humiliating 6-26 to 1-19 annihilation at the hands of Tipperary on the qualifiers.

Cunningham described his time in charge as "an honour and a privilege", and stressed the commitment of the players to the cause.

"Following on from recent discussions with the Dublin County Board, I wish to confirm that we have agreed by mutual consent not to extend my role as manager of the Dublin senior hurling team beyond 2017," the Corkman said in a statement.

"It has been an honour and indeed a privilege to manage the team and as I leave I have nothing but admiration for the squad of players who have represented Dublin with pride and passion. I want to thank them for their commitment both on and off the field.

"I also want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of my backroom teams over the last three years for their time and dedication to Dublin hurling. Their professionalism and counsel throughout our time together has been invaluable.

"I would like to thank the wider Dublin County Board, in particular Seán Shanley and John Costello, for giving me the opportunity. It's also important to acknowledge the role of the late Andy Kettle, who was Chairman when I was appointed.

"There has been a lot of speculation about different aspects of Dublin hurling over the last few months. For the record every decision that my backroom team and I made was always in the best interests of Dublin senior hurling.

"Furthermore, Dublin hurling supporters should be in no doubt that this group of players have massive desire to represent Dublin and possess huge dedication and commitment to their county.

"As I leave the position I would like to wish my successor the very best for the future."