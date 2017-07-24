The draw for the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals have given us a repeat of this year's National League final as reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary face Leinster champions Galway.

It is the third year in a row that the pair meet in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The two previous meetings between the sides at this stage have given us one-point games with Galway triumphing in 2015 and Tipperary edging it in 2016.

That means that Munster champions Cork will face Waterford in the other semi-final. The two sides met in the Munster semi-final back on 16 June, a game which Cork won by five points.

Watch the draw for the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals as Galway and Tipperary were paired together again while Cork will face Waterford pic.twitter.com/SiMNBCqKx6 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 24, 2017

Cork went on to claim a Munster title success that few anticipated at the start of this year, while Waterford re-grouped to overcome Kilkenny and Wexford in the qualifiers.

The Galway-Tipperary game will take place on Sunday 6 August at Croke Park with the throw-in at the traditional time of 3.30pm

The Cork-Waterford match is set for the following week on Sunday 13 August, also at headquarters.

The pair last met at this stage of the championship in 2006, when then reigning All-Ireland champions Cork squeezed through on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-15.

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

Galway v Tipperary, Croke Park, Sunday 6 August, 3.30pm

Cork v Waterford, Croke Park, Sunday 13 August, 3.30pm



