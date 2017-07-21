Michael Duignan expects reigning champions Tipperary and a resurgent Waterford to emerge victorious this weekend and reach the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals.

The new Páirc Ui Chaoimh will get its first taste of inter-county action as Munster rivals Tipp and Clare meet at 3pm on Saturday (live on RTÉ 2), with Waterford and Wexford clashing the following day (throw-in 4pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Provincial winners Galway and Cork are lying in wait in next month’s semi-finals, and RTÉ hurling analyst Duignan expects two sides who have already tasted defeat to the Rebels in the Championship to advance.

The Premier County have recovered from their surprise opening round defeat to record high-scoring victories over Westmeath and Dublin, with an aggregate winning margin of 31 points from those two qualifiers.

Clare will be looking to lick their wounds following the Munster Final defeat, and have made three changes for Saturday, with Cian Dillon, Jamie Shanahan and Aaron Cunningham coming into the side.

Injuries have played their part in the reshuffle, and the loss in particular of full-back David McInerney could prove to be the tipping point against a potent attack according to the former Offaly player.

David McInerney misses out with a hamstring injury

"What a player he is. I was really thinking that game was very much 50/50," he told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme.

"Tipperary haven’t been going brilliantly as we know, but I think they got a favourable draw with Dublin and Westmeath.

"Clare had great chances in the Munster Final, they weren’t that far away, but I think that injury to David McInerney is probably the crucial turning point.

"I think Tipperary will have more firepower."

The second quarter-final will see Davy Fitzgerald pit his wits against his former team, and will be his first return to the venue since the 2011 Munster Final, a chastening 7-19 to 0-19 defeat at the hands of Tipperary.

Derek McGrath’s side coasted past Offaly before finally ending their hoodoo against Kilkenny in an extra-time victory in Thurles last time out.

The Yellowbellies came into the Leinster Final on the back of an eye-catching League campaign and a memorable victory over Kilkenny, but fell well short of the Tribesmen in Croke Park.

Despite the fell-good factor in the county, Duignan is expecting their 2017 campaign to conclude on the banks of the Lee.

"Wexford will bring a lot of passion and a huge crowd, but I think Waterford’s key players have come into form in the last few weeks," he said.

"The strength in depth of Waterford and that bit more experience will do it for them."

"Tadhg de Burca, Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson – they are the three men that make Waterford tick.

"Austin Gleeson was a little bit below Hurler of the Year form over the winter, but the last two games he has scored six and five points from play, while Jamie Barron in the middle of the field has been running the show."

Austin Gleeson hit 0-11 in Waterford's two qualifier outings

"Lee Chin, Conor McDonald and Liam Ryan are key men for Wexford, but I think they key men for Waterford are that bit stronger and they have options off the bench in Patrick Curran and Colin Dunford in particular, who have been playing particularly well when coming on as subs.

"The strength in depth of Waterford and that bit more experience will do it for them."

Live coverage of Tipperary v Clare (Saturday, 3pm) and Wexford v Waterford (Sunday 4pm) in the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers on RTÉ 2, RTÉ Radio One and match tracker on RTÉ.ie, with live radio commentary of Cork v Mayo (Saturday, 5pm) and Galway v Donegal (Saturday, 7pm) on RTÉ Radio One Saturday Sport and match tracker on RTÉ.ie in the All-Ireland Football qualifiers.