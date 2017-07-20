Both Clare and Tipperary shows three changes to their starting line-ups for Saturday's All-Ireland SHC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, throw-in 3pm.

Following their defeat to Cork in the Munster final, Cian Dillon replaces the injured David McInerney in the Banner full-back line, while elsewhere in defence Jamie Shanahan will start at left half-back in place of Oisin O’Brien.

Up front, Aaron Cunningham has been handed the number 14 jersey, taking over from clubmate Aron Shanagher who has a chest injury.

After the demolition of Dublin a fortnight ago, Daragh Mooney takes back the Tipperary goalkeeper jersey from Darren Gleeson, while Seamus Kennedy starts at right-half back in place of Joe O'Dwyer and Noel McGrath is named at right half-forward with Jason Forde making way.

Clare: Andrew Fahy; Seadna Morey, Patrick O’Connor, Cian Dillon; David Fitzgerald, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan; Colm Gavin, Tony Kelly; Cathal Malone, Podge Collins, John Conlon; Shane O’Donnell, Aaron Cunningham, Conor McGrath.

Tipperary: Daragh Mooney; Donal Maher, Tomas Hamill, Barry Kennedy; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Noel McGrath, Patrick Maher, Dan McCormack; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath