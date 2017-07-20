Waterford's Noel Connors belives the influence of Davy Fitzgerald will see the Slaneysiders go in as favourites for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It was Fitzgerald who gave Connors his senior debut in 2009 when the Clareman was at the helm in Waterford and the Passage clubman speaks highly of his former manager.

"When you think of a team managed by Davy Fitz, you think of a very professional outfit," Connors revealed to RTÉ Sport.

"He gave me my debut in 2009 and at the time brought a lot of young lads through like Maurice Shanahan, Pauric Mahony and Jake Dillon. I get on very well with him and he had us competing in the closing stages of the championship year on year

"The way Davy can inspire a team is there for all to see. He did it when he was manager of Clare and Waterford and now he's doing it with Wexford. He's has them performing at a very consistent level right from the start of the year."

Twelve months ago, Waterford were comfortable winners over Wexford at the quarter-final stage. Connors, not surprisingly is expecting a much closer contest on Leeside, and perhaps in an effort to take some of the pressure of his own side pays another compliment to Davy Fitz.

"Davy's arrival has transformed Wexford and the level of consistency they have shown in the league and Leinster championship makes them favourites and us underdogs for Sunday's game," he added.

"It's not too long ago (2014) that Wexford beat us convincingly in the championship. We are ready for what will be a massive battle.

"When it comes to this stage of the championship you don't expect anything different. We had a great battle with Kilkenny and the physicality and the intensity of that game was ideal preperation for what's to come against Wexford.

"Afterwards Brian Cody came in to our dressingroom and told us to push on and do everything yo help ourselves and the management."

"There are six team left who belive they can win the All-Ireland. It's a great place to be."

