Mickey Harte has kept faith with the starting 15 who saw off Derry last time out for Tyrone's Ulster SFC semi-final collision with Donegal this Sunday (2pm).

The Red Hands eased to a 0-22 to 0-11 victory at Celtic Park nearly three weeks ago to set up the Clones face-off.

Captain Sean Cavanagh was terrific that day, notching seven points, and he again leads the line.

Donegal had little trouble in progressing themselves, powering past Antrim 3-19 to 1-09 in Ballybofey.

Tyrone (Ulster SFC v Armagh): N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, P Hampsey; T McCann, R Brennan, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; K McGeary, N Sludden, C Meyler; M Bradley, S Cavanagh (capt), M Donnelly.