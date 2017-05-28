Tyrone swept to a 0-22 to 0-11 victory over Derry at Celtic Park to set up an Ulster SFC semi-final clash with Donegal.

The Red Hands were always in control as they brushed aside the weak Oak Leaf challenge to repeat last year’s 11 points winning margin at the same venue.

Skipper Sean Cavanagh rolled back the years with a majestic performance, hitting seven points and leading the line with authority.

It was double scores at the break, 0-10 to 0-05, and more of the same after the restart, despite a brief Derry revival that saw them close the gap to three at one stage.

Peter Harte missed a couple of early chances, but the pace of the Tyrone counter-attack was soon hurting the Derry defence, which coughed up the frees that Sean Cavanagh (2) and Harte converted.

Conall McCann and Mark Bradley fired over points from play, and with just 12 minutes played, the Red Hands led by 0-05 to no score.

Derry lacked the dynamism of their opponents, and as a result many of their attack were laboured and easy to deal with, and it wasn’t until the 16th minute that they registered their first score, a Niall Loughlin free.

The Red Hands were soon on the move again, raiding with speed and picking off points through centre back Rory Brennan and Cavanagh.

Ciaran McFaul raised Derry spirits with a stylish score, and Danny Heavron thumped over a long range free, but they were forced latterly and eventually turned over on too many occasions.

And the Red Hands were able to break again for Tiernan McCann to split the posts, before Cavanagh knocked over his fifth free of the afternoon.

Tyrone led by 0-10 to 0-05 at the break, but as Derry committed men forward, they found themselves stretched at the back in the opening stages of the second half.

Corner back Niall Keenan pushed up to score, and skipper Enda Lynn settled for a point when he could have had a shot on goal.

Benny Heron’s free narrowed the gap to three, but Tyrone weathered the storm to get their own offensive system back in full working order.

Corner back Aidan McCrory had the game’s clearest goal chance when sent thriugh by Niall Sludden, but he was denied by a superb Ben McKinless save, with Keenan keeping his second effort out on the rebound.

Peter Harte converted the resultant ’45, and when Cavanagh and substitutes Darren McCurry and David Mulgrew, with their first touches, tagged on scores, Mickey Harte’s side were once again looking comfortable, seven points clear going into the final ten minutes.

Another raft of subs made their mark, with Declan Mulgrew and Lee Brenann also splitting the posts as the provincial champions took complete control and encountered virtually no resistance..

Derry: B McKinless; N Keenan (0-01), B Rogers, K McKaigue; C McFaul (0-01), C McKaigue, C McWilliams (0-01); C McAtamney, D Heavron (0-01, f); R Bell, N Loughlin (0-04, 3f), E Lynn (0-01); D Tallon, E McGuckin, B Heron (0-01, f).

Subs: M Lynch for Bell (48), S McGuigan (0-01, f) for Tallon (58), M McEvoy for McGuckin (64), C Nevin for McAtamney (67)

Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, P Hampsey; T McCann (0-01), R Brennan (0-01), C Meyler; C Cavanagh (0-01), C McCann (0-02); K McGeary, N Sludden, P Harte (0-02, 1f, 1 ’45); M Bradley (0-01), S Cavanagh (0-07, 6f), M Donnelly.

Subs: F Burns for McGeary (29), R McNabb for Meyler (h-t), D McCurry (0-03) for Bradley (51), D Mulgrew (0-01) for Burns (BC 55), D McClure (0-01) for Sludden (61), L Brennan (0-02, 1f) for C Cavanagh (63)

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).