Philip McMahon looks set to miss Dublin’s Leinster SFC quarter-final with Carlow after he was hit with a one-game ban by Croke Park’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

McMahon’s hearing took place on Monday night and the committee ruled that he has used ‘abusive language towards a referee’ in last month’s Allianz League final defeat to Kerry.

The corner-back wasn’t sanctioned by match official Paddy Nielan for the offence during the game, though he was charged by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

McMahon chose not to accept the ban proposed on him and that brought him to the CHC. He can still move on to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

If he is forced to serve the ban it will mean he will have to sit out the Leinster and All-Ireland champions’ provincial last-eight meeting with Carlow in O’Moore Park on Saturday, June 3.

It was expected by many that the Dubs would be taking on Wexford, but they were upset by Carlow at the weekend.

In other GAA disciplinary news, Derek McNicholas has also been hit with a one-game suspension and faces missing Westmeath’s meeting with Offaly in the Leinster quarter-final in Mullingar on Saturday.

He was sent off during the Lake County’s round robin group game win over neighbours Meath that helped send them through to the knock-out stages.

Like McMahon, he can request to have his case heard by the CAC in an attempt to play at the weekend.