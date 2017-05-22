Michael Ryan has a "massive challenge" to regroup his Tipperary team after their Munster defeat to Cork, according to RTÉ hurling analyst Eddie Brennan.

Tipp’s bid for back-to-back All-Ireland titles took a big blow as Cork avoided three first round Munster defeats for the first team when their youthful side swept to a four-point victory at Semple Stadium.

The home side were odds on to get their better of their Munster rivals, but they couldn’t contain the swashbuckling Rebels who will now take on Waterford for a place in the provincial decider.

While Brennan says you couldn’t write off a Tipp team peppered with such quality, he suggested the psychological impact of their recent run of games could impact their Liam MacCarthy ambitions.

"I think question marks over how good the panel is have certainly been thrown back up again now," he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme.

"They have a quality 15 that won the All-Ireland last year, with four or five to come in, it’s the psychological impact of this.

"They have failed to beat Kilkenny in the League, they were beaten by Galway comprehensively, beaten by Cork in the League and now they have been beaten in the Championship."

The qualifiers await the Premier County and the former Kilkenny forward says that while the players will return to club action to lick their wounds, it will be a big job to get their campaign back on track.

"Mick Ryan has a huge job. It’s a massive challenge, once they should embrace.

"He’s going to get a bit of time now to let the dust settle, go back to their clubs and get their bearings.

"It’s a massive road back, but certainly they are equipped to do it."