Cork's pulsating Munster SHC quarter-final defeat of Tipperary at Semple Stadium encapsulated everything we love about the championship.

Conor Lehane and Shane Kingston announced their intentions to hog the summer limelight as they drove the Rebels to a terrific 2-27 to 1-26 victory.

It was a game that had everything, the perfect way to start what promises to be an absorbing four months of hurling and one that lived up to the hype.

Passion oozed out of Waterford legend John Mullane's co-commentary for RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport as he marvelled at the thrilling fare before him.

Listen back to his reaction to a Thurles cracker.