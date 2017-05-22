A member of Cork’s last All-Ireland winning team believes hope has been restored on Leeside after the sensational defeat of Liam MacCarthy holders Tipperary.

Kieran Kingston plumped for five Championship debutants in his team selection for Thurles, while a sixth debutant Michael Cahalane marked his introduction with a goal that sealed a 2-27 to 1-16 win over the Premier County in their own backyard.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan admitted his team were second best, while the Rebels will face Waterford next time out for a place in the provincial decider.

Speaking on the RTÉ GAA podcast, Tom Kenny, a key figure in the county’s last All-Ireland success in 2005, says the development of this team is on the right track.

"That was baby steps into a new Cork team being developed," he said.

"Last year we spoke about how Cork performances weren’t up to scratch and the results were showing that, but from when the team was announced, there was a lot of hope on Leeside.

"It was a great performance."

Cork’s final tally was their highest ever against their Munster rivals in Championship fare and the performances of Colm Spillane, Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston and Luke Meade took many by surprise, but not Kenny.

"They are great players with the hurleys in terms of their stick work. You could see that in the striking."

Along with former Cork team-mate Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, he has had close hand experience of three of the debutants in his role as Freshers hurling manager and says their craft shone through at Semple Stadium.

"From having first-hand experience with Shane Kingston, Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon in UCC this year, they are phenomenal players.

"They are great players with the hurleys in terms of their stick work. You could see that in the striking. Mark Coleman hit some great balls across the field to Seamus Harnedy who picked off some great scores.

"It was great for the players, the fans and management."

With Cork hurling appearing to regress since coming so close to an All-Ireland title four years ago, Kenny says that after a few years in the doldrums, Cork hurling is coming good at an opportune time.

"Since 2014 Cork haven’t had the best Championship and League campaigns.

"With Pairc Ui Chaoimh being developed and the Cork hurlers progressing, people feel it’s nigh time that Cork pushed on in hurling. They haven’t won an All-Ireland since 2005. That’s a long time coming.

"Within the camp I’m sure they will want to put water on the fire for four weeks time against Waterford."