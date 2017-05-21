While not getting carried away after Cork's victory over Tipperary in the Munster SHC quarter-final, Rebels boss Kieran Kingston nevertheless was keen to stress the collective effort that saw his troops dethrone the reigning Munster champions.

In what was an absorbing encounter at Semple Stadium, goals from Shane Kingston and Michael Cahalane proved crucial as Cork earned a first championship win over Tipperary since 2010 - a marked contrast to this day last year when Kingston's troops failed to fire against the Premier in the Munster opener.

That result and the subsequent defeat to Wexford in the qualifiers no doubt forced the manager into making changes that would bring about an upturn.

Five players made thieir championship debuts against Tipp this afternoon and while youth was given its chance, Kingston selections, he revealed, were based on those who could deliver on the big stage.

"We weren't picking on age, we were picking on form," he told RTÉ Sport.

"That form was dicated to us by the league campaign, challenge games and internal games. I was saying that before the game and if we lost I'd be saying the exact same."

Crucially, Kingston added: "We asked for a performance - we got a performance. With the performance we got a result.

"That said we're not going to get carried away because we won one game. This is a process. We're trying to do the best we can and keep developing, not only for now but for the future.

On notching up a remarkable 2-27 against the All-Ireland champions, the Tracton clubman was quick to give praise to all involved.

"It's a team game. It's a much about those who set up scores. That's where the hard work is done."

Conor Lehane, who contributed 0-10 against Tipperary, summed up today's success by saying: "To win against the odds was most satisfying. We've been waiting for this day for months.

"There was no better feeling when everybody came on at the final whistle.

"But we're not deluded, we know it's only a quarter-final."