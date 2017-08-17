Carl Frampton's WBC featherweight title eliminator with Andres Gutierrez has been cancelled, bringing to an end a chain of setbacks that scuppered a bout originally slated for July.

The Jackal's first fight in his home town of Belfast in two years lost its status as a title eliminator when he came in one pound overweight at 9st 1lb.

It was then postponed when Gutierrez slipped in the shower, damaging his chin, nose and teeth.

A statement from Frampton's management Cyclone Promotions confirmed on Thursday that efforts to pencil in a new date for the match-up have been fruitless, and the 30-year-old will not face the Mexican.

"Unfortunately a proposed date in November was unsuitable to all parties," it read.

"It is therefore with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of this event.

"We are profoundly disappointed for the fans, the boxers, and those who have worked with and supported us on this event."

There were reports on Wednesday that the Gutierrez debacle has put a strain on Frampton's relationship with manager Barry McGuigan that could see the pair part ways.

McGuigan linked up with the Belfast fighter eight years ago but, according to BBC Northern Ireland, a split may be on the cards.