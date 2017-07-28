Carl Frampton's scheduled homecoming bout against Andres Gutierrez on Saturday has been postponed after his opponent suffered facial injuries in an accident.

The Mexican reportedly slipped in the shower sustaining injuries to his chin, nose and teeth.

Drama had already surrounded the fight, which was scheduled for Saturday night in Belfast, after Frampton weighed in one pound overweight for the featherweight contest, which meant it lost the status of a WBC title eliminator.

Later in the afternoon, rumours started to circulate that the fight had been called off and that was confirmed in a statement by manager Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions on facebook just before 10pm on Friday night.

Confirmed on BBC News NI: Gutierrez slipped in shower after weigh-in, suffered cut and severe dental issues, not cleared to fight. pic.twitter.com/jvZl7Zh9up — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 28, 2017

The statement said "Cyclone Promotions and The SSE Arena regret to announce that the "Return of The Jackal" event scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled due to an accident to Andres Gutierrez.

"It is hoped that the event will be re-scheduled but ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and contact point of purchase for further information."

Frampton had repeatedly spoken of his delight at returning to action in his home town for the first time since beating Chris Avalos in 2015.

The contest was set to be his first outing in the ring since losing the WBA title in a rematch with Leo Santa Cruz in January.